Davies trained at Urdang Academy, a performing arts school in London, and has since gone on to appear in 9 to 5: The Musical, Bring It On: The Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical and Pretty Woman.

"I feel like I've had to throw my dance training out the window a little bit," Davies told RadioTimes.com.

As her partner Simon noted that her West End training is a good tool to have, Amber noted that thanks to that she has the flexibility and the performance aspects locked down, but "everything else I've kind of had to throw out the window".

Eddie, Lou, Ricky, Roxy, Amber, Miles, Adele, Greg, Claire, Ryan, Hannah and Ricky ITV

She explained that when it comes to dancing and skating, the techniques are completely different.

She said: "[With] dancing you have to keep your legs straight, you have to be up tight. With skating, it's all bent knees. I need to have 'bend your knees' on Simon's forehead because I'm so upright all the time. So it's swings and roundabouts really. Being on ice, it's a different ballgame."

Amber appeared on Love Island back in 2017 and won the series alongside her now ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay, who came in fourth place when he took part on Dancing on Ice.

Read more:

Davies recently revealed that she got in touch with Kem, who gave her some tips when it came to taking part on the show.

She said: "I text him a couple of times. He just said, 'It's all about confidence'. I over complicate things in my mind and I'm a control freak. Kem said, 'You just need to relax.'"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dancing on Ice returns Sunday 14th January at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.