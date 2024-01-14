"A couple of months back when I first stepped foot on the ice I didn't think I was going to get to this stage," he explained.

"For someone like a professional boxer to say how daunting it was, I thought I'd bitten off more than I could chew, I was thinking of chucking the towel in."

Ricky Hatton and Robin Johnstone. ITV

As Hatton is set to perform his first routine on the ice, fans will be just as glad as he is that he didn't throw in the towel.

The boxer said: "I'm so glad I didn't because I'm getting better and better each session that goes by. Each session I've been seeing improvements."

Hatton has been partnered with professional skater Robin Johnstone, who has been in the business for 27 years.

Johnstone told RadioTimes.com that she has been having the time of her life while on Dancing on Ice and teased a "real exciting" performance.

"You'll enjoy it," Hatton said. "As as always, when I was in the boxing ring I was entertaining and I don't think it's going to chance once I get in this ice rink."

Dancing on Ice returns Sunday 14th January at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

