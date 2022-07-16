What happened in Love Island episode 40 last night? Full recap

The rest of the episode saw a bust-up between Luca and Tasha before she took a big new step with Andrew .

Tonight's Love Island started in dramatic fashion, with the bottom two in the public vote being revealed and two Islanders leaving the villa for good.

Then, the moment, we've all been waiting for - it was movie night, with all the drama you'd expect ensuing. There was a big reveal for Ekin-Su, while Luca was not happy with what he saw in a clip of Gemma.

What happened in Love Island episode 40 last night?

Josh and Coco

At the start of the episode we still had the small matter of last episode's cliffhanger to deal with, with Summer, Coco and Tasha all in the firing line amongst the girls when it came to the public vote firing, while Andrew, Josh and Deji were in the bottom three for the boys.

We soon found out that it was Coco and Josh that had come last in the public vote, with their pair then saying their goodbyes to the rest of the Islanders before packing their bags and leaving the villa.

Meanwhile Tasha struggled after being in the bottom three again, although many of the other Islanders paid it short shrift, with Luca telling her he didn't understand why she was upset given Andrew was now her boyfriend and the pair had both stayed. When she got further upset, he said he was "just saying what everyone else is thinking".

When they're alone, Gemma tells him she agrees with him but his harsh approach wasn't needed, and when Dami joins them he agrees with her.

Elsewhere, Paige and Dami chat about her relationships with Jacques and subsequently Adam - she says she sees potentential with Adam but doesn't know where his head is at. Dami tells her he's only saying good things.

That night while in bed, Andrew and Tasha say that they love each other. Andrew tells the boys the next morning, while Tasha tells the girls.

Dami tells Indiyah he would be happy to leave with her tomorrow if that happens, and she admits that his previous behaviour will play on her mum and sister's minds.

Luca and Tasha then make up after their argument the previous night, while some of the couples chat by the pool.

Gemma then gets a text which tells the Islanders to "get glam" as they attend "Mad Movies: The Premiere", with everyone equally excited and terrified. Gemma says "There's gonna be arguments but I'm looking forward to it".

Sat down in their teams, the boys and girls get to it. The boys win the first question and choose to watch a clip called "I Know What Ekin-Su Did Last Summer", which shows Ekin-Su's encounter with George in Casa Amor which she kept quiet from the others.

The boys then win the second question too and choose a film called "She's Just Not That into You", which shows Gemma admitting that she feels Luca's more into her than she is into him, and that her head could be turned. She is then seen flirting with Billy, making Luca furious and saying he's been made out to be an "idiot".

On that note the episode came to end, with more to come from Movie Night in Sunday's episode...

