The nominations for the awards show have been announced, but, of course, you'd like to see who wins, especially with such an eclectic mix of films and TV shows up for awards.

Here's how you can watch the Golden Globes in the UK.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When are the Golden Globe Awards 2024?

The 81st Golden Globe Awards take place on Sunday 7th January at 8pm Eastern Time (1am in the UK).

The ceremony will be filmed live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be broadcast on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount Plus.

How to watch the Golden Globe Awards 2024 in the UK

UK viewers can tune into the Golden Globes through streaming service Paramount Plus.

Golden Globes host 2024

Jo Koy. John Nacion/Getty Images

Jo Koy will be hosting the Golden Globes 2024. Koy is a comedian and actor best known for being a frequent panelist on E!'s Chelsea Lately. He has also had comedy panels on Netflix and Comedy Central.

"I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year," Koy said in a statement. "This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!"

Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said: "We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humour to kick off Hollywood's award season.

"We can't wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience. We know Jo is bringing his A-game."

Who is nominated at the Golden Globe Awards 2024?

The full list of Golden Globe nominees was released in December last year, with Barbie dominating and Oppenheimer following closely behind in the film categories.

As for TV, the likes of Succession, The Crown and The Last of Us all received a number of nominations across the categories.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday 7th January. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out more of our Film and Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.