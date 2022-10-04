Great British Bake Off sends 2 stars home in rare double elimination

Following Mexican Week, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood decided that both Rebs , 23, from Country Antrim, and James , 25, from Cumbria would be leaving the tent for good.

It was the end of the road for not one, but two Great British Bake Off contestants tonight (4th October) on the Channel 4 show.

"Bake Off has been a fabulous experience, it’s just I didn’t want it to be cut this short. I am gutted for James as well, he is such a fabulous person," Rebs said.

James added: "Well I think I went wrong across the board!"

Rebs and James on Great British Bake Off Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

Speaking of their performance in Week 4, Prue explained: "Poor Rebs, but her flavours were just too strong, and too many of them.

"I am always sad to see bakers go, but particularly James. He had a rotten week and his Showstopper was a real disappointment."

Paul added: "It’s hard in this tent, and next week we are halfway through."

The double elimination comes after a Bake Off twist in Week 3, which saw all the contestants in the Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up saved from eviction after Rebs and Abdul missed out on Bread Week due to being unwell.

The judges felt that it wouldn't be fair to send anyone home as a result.

The Great British Bake airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.

