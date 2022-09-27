Where are Rebs and Abdul on The Great British Bake Off 2022?

However, viewers will have noticed that two contestants in the Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up were missing from the tent, and missed out on the challenges.

Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off returned this evening, with the contestants taking on Bread Week for the latest Bake Off theme .

Electronics engineer Abdul, 29, and Masters students Rebs, 23, were unable to take part this week.

So, where are they? And will they return to the 13th season?

Here's everything you need to know about Rebs and Abdul.

Where are Great British Bake Off's Rebs and Abdul?

At the beginning of tonight's episode, Matt Lucas revealed that Rebs and Abdul were feeling "under the weather" so wouldn't be taking part in Bread Week.

"Good morning, bakers! Welcome back to the tent. Now, both Rebs and Abdul are a bit under the weather this week," he said, before joking: "But, with your permission we thought we'd send them both straight through to the final."

"Only joking, they're just going to miss a week and hopefully they'll be back next week." Noel Fielding added.

As they're unwell, Rebs and Abdul are exempt from this week's eliminations and are expected to return the show for Week 4. Upon their return, they'll take on another Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenge and be critiqued like the rest of the contestants.

At the end of the episode, one person will be named Star Baker and at least one contestant will be sent home.

So far on the 2022 season, we've seen two contestants win the Star Baker accolade. In Week 1, Janusz won Star Baker as he impressed in Cake Week. Maxy became the second recipient of the Star Baker award after wowing the judges with her carnival-style biscuit mask.

Two contestants have also been eliminated from the latest season so far - Will left in episode 1 and Maisam, who was the youngest baker in the tent at 18, departed the following week.

