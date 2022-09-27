Great British Bake Off 2022 announces elimination twist in episode 3

With Rebs and Abdul both unable to take part in this week's episode due to illness, the tent was already down on numbers. Then, in a big surprise, the judges revealed that due to the high quality seen in this week's bakes, no one would be going home.

This week's episode of The Great British Bake Off saw a major twist in its format, as after some seriously impressive performances for Bread Week , no one was sent home from the tent.

It's very rare that no one is eliminated in a week on Bake Off, but not unheard of. Seasons 3, 5 and 9 all featured a week where no one was sent home, with multiple eliminations then happening in later weeks.

Not all of the Bake Off traditions were switched up this week, of course - there was still a Star Baker announced, with the recognition this week going to Janusz.

The cast of The Great British Bake Off 2022. Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4

This is the second time Janusz has been named Star Baker in the three episodes aired so far, marking him out as a serious contender as we head deeper in to the competition.

At the beginning of this week's episode, Matt Lucas made the announcement regarding Rebs and Abdul, saying: "Good morning, bakers! Welcome back to the tent. Now, both Rebs and Abdul are a bit under the weather this week."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He then said: "But, with your permission we thought we'd send them both straight through to the final", before Noel Fielding added: "Only joking, they're just going to miss a week and hopefully they'll be back next week."

Tonight's episode was Bread Week in the tent, with this season having already seen Cake Week in episode 1 and Biscuit Week in episode 2.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.