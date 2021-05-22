Cyprus and Albania showed up to the Eurovision Song Contest final with almost identical outfits

The Eurovision 2021 final is well underway and there’s already so much to love.

Cyprus opened up the competition with El Diablo, with Elena Tsagrinou busting some Exorcist-worthy moves. The singer donned sparkly silver fringed dress for her daring performance.

She was followed by Albania’s contestant Anxhela Peristeri, who sang Karma – also in a sparkly, silver fringed dress.

Those who have been following along for the semi-finals know that Moldova‘s entry is also sporting a similar ensemble.

Of course, Twitter was quick to do its thing, with many viewers turning to the Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme to capture the moment.

“Cyprus and Albania looking at each others’ outfits #alb #Eurovision,” tweeted one viewer, along with the popular Spider-Man meme.

Others followed suit.

One fan noted how awkward it might be backstage in the green room.

Cyprus and Albania in the green room #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/IJsCjmdrX3 — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) May 22, 2021

Another viewer suggested Cyprus and Albania “should have phoned each other before they came out”.

Oh, dear. Cyprus and Albania should have phoned each other before they came out. #Eurovision — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) May 22, 2021

Don’t want to miss anything? You can check out our live Eurovision blog for updates as they happen during tonight’s final.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out what else to watch with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.