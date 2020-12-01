They will have to partake in the infamous Invention Test and a Pairs Test to whip up some festive favourites before cooking the Ultimate Christmas Dinner with some well-known seasonal ingredients, and an Alternative Christmas Dinner which should be something they really want to eat on the big day.

Read on for your ultimate guide to the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas specials, including which celebs are taking part.

When does Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special screen on TV?

The first Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off will air on Monday 21st December at 9pm on BBC One.

The second will follow on Wednesday 23rd December at 9pm on BBC One.

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special line-up

The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special line-up has been confirmed. One episode sees broadcaster and journalist Janet Street-Porter, actor Christopher Biggins, broadcaster Dev Griffin and TV personality Vicky Pattison return to the kitchen.

The other welcomes Strictly Come Dancing judge, choreographer and director, Craig Revel Horwood, entrepreneur and TV presenter Amar Latif, actress Crissy Rock and entrepreneur, businessman and TV personality Spencer Matthews.

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special judges

Usual judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be on hand to run the rule over all the festive dishes.

Who won Celebrity MasterChef 2020?

Broadcaster, author, and YouTube personality Riyadh Khalaf was crowned the winner in the 2020 edition of the show, beating stiff competition in the form of Sir Matthew Pinsent and Sam Quek in the final. Perhaps we'll see him back for a festive special in the future?

