From a long-term Strictly Come Dancing judge to an actor well-known for his pantomime appearances, we've got the full line-up below.

Janet Street-Porter

Getty Images

Loose Women’s Janet Street-Porter narrowly missed out at winning after she was beaten by comedian Ade Edmondson in 2013’s Celebrity MasterChef. Street-Porter was previously the editor of The Independent on Sunday, and also appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2004.

Christopher Biggins

Getty

Popular actor Christopher Biggins has appeared on a number of TV shows – including playing Lukewarm in Porridge – and is also well-known for his frequent pantomime roles. He last appeared on Celebrity MasterChef back in 2014 and was the winner of the seventh series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2007.

Dev Griffin

Radio DJ Dev Griffin is best known for presenting the weekend afternoon show on BBC Radio 1, and reached the final of the 2017 series of Celebrity MasterChef, losing out to Angelica Bell. He also took part in Strictly Come Dancing last year, reaching week four with professional partner Dianne Buswell.

Vicky Pattison

Original Geordie Shore cast member Vicky Pattison was a finalist last year, although she confessed to finding the experience a stressful one. She said, "I spent most of my nights crying into a glass of white wine in the bath because I was just so overwhelmed with the stress." Aside from Georgie Shore, Pattison has also appeared in a host of other popular shows, including the 15th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and as a panelist on Loose Women.

Craig Revel Horwood

Getty Images

The Strictly Come Dancing judge was one of the finalists on the second-ever Celebrity MasterChef 13 years ago and used to work as a chef as a day job when he first started out in the industry. He also did well when he appeared on an episode of Ready, Steady, Cook and has had his own cookery slot on ITV’s Lorraine.

Amar Latif

BBC

Amir Latif became the show's first-ever blind contestant earlier this year. Latif recently fronted BBC Two’s Travelling Blind, which followed him on an adventure across Turkey. He had previously turned down Celebrity MasterChef before taking part in the 2020 edition.

Crissy Rock

Award-winning actress Crissy is known for her roles in films such as Ladybird, Laydybird and TV series like Benidorm, in which she played Janey York from 2007 to 2011. It's not been long since she was last in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen, having been a contestant in the 2020 series, while like many of the particpants in these Christmas specials she is also a former campmate on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, having taken place in the 2011 series.

Spencer Matthews

Former Made In Chelsea star Spencer made it all the way to the finals in the 2018 series, before losing out to ex-EastEnders actor John Partridge. Aside from Made in Chelsea, Matthews has appeared in a number of other TV series and is also a businessman, having founded the Clean Liquor Company and Eden Rocks Diamonds.

