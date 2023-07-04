Judged once more by Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden, Liam Charles will also be joining the duo again as host.

He will this time present the series with Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor - who fans may also recognise from the last season of Strictly Come Dancing.

But who are the contestants this year, and what are their credentials? Read on to find out more…

Andrew and Raf from Harwoods Patisserie

Andrew and Raf of Harwoods Patisserie.

Instagram: @harwoodspatisserie

Former volunteer firefighter Andrew started Harwoods Patisserie in 2020 after a 15 year career in kitchens.

The Wigan-based business is thriving after opening during the pandemic, and sells high-end delights, as well as providing chocolate and macaroon classes.

Andrew will be taking part in the competition with his friend Raf, who swapped his home country of Brazil for Blackpool.

The Le Cordon Bleu alumnus first began his career at London’s The Wolseley restaurant, and when he’s not in the kitchen, Raf is a keen DIY-er who loves open water swimming and skiing.

Annie and Subin from The Dorchester

Annie and Subin of The Dorchester.

Instagram: @thedorchester

While they have only worked together for just over a year, Annie and Subin are still frontrunners in the competition.

The pair met at London’s The Dorchester hotel, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength - in fact, when they’re not in the kitchen, they can be found at one of the capital’s hotspots, sipping on a rum punch!

Caroline and Martin from Bisous Bisous

Caroline and Martin of Bisous Bisous.

Instagram: @_bisousbisous

Manchester-based French pâtisserie Bisous Bisous is headed up by executive head pastry chef and team captain Caroline.

A keen yogi who loves making her own clothes from scratch, Caroline has over 10 years of experience at establishments such as La Pâtisserie des Rêves by Phillippe Conticini, Roland Garros, Balthazar, The Soho Hotel and The Beaumont Hotel.

Joining her is her friend and colleague Martin, who is relatively new to the world of baking - swapping his life in finance for the kitchen during the Covid pandemic.

Baking professionals Mustapha and Tracy

Mustapha and Tracy.

Instagram: @chef_mus_rahimi, @pastracy_cheung

Fans of the show may spot a familiar face in this duo!

Mustapha, a Taekwondo black belt for the Moroccan national team, first entered Bake Off: The Professionals in 2018, but sadly left in the first round - but now he is back to win.

This time he is joined by demi chef de partie Tracy, who moved to the UK from Hong Kong with her family and beloved cat in 2022. A previous aeronautical student, she has now turned her eye from the exacting precision needed for a pilot to that of pâtisserie, with Mustapha as her mentor.

Chantelle and Kasia from Glenapp Castle

Chantelle and Kasia of Glenapp Castle.

Instagram: @glenappcastle

Hoping to make history as the first all-female winning team of Bake Off: The Professionals are team captain Chantelle and fellow chef Kasia, who hail from 5* hotel Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire.

Chantelle landed in Ayrshire after spending time honing her craft alongside Gary Rhodes OBE, on cruise ships and in exotic destinations such as Antigua, Seychelles, Casablanca and St Lucia.

She met teammate Kasia back in Scotland, and their combined experiences will help them to take the top spot in this year’s competition.

Margo and Ally from Lexington Catering

Margo and Ally of Lexington Catering.

Instagram: @lexyfood

Affectionately known as “Sergeant” Margo among her colleagues, the chef moved to London from Poland in 2014 - training at Le Cordon Bleu before jumping in at the deep end and starting her very first shift on a busy Mother’s Day at London’s Balthazar restaurant!

More like this

She has been at award-winning firm Lexington Catering for a year, where she and teammate Ally work closely together running the pastry section.

Both members of the LGBTQ+ community, they have proudly renamed their pastry sections Queer Corner, adorning it with all things rainbow during pride month.

Baking professionals Martyn and Jenny

Martyn and Jenny.

Friends for over two years, Martyn and Jenny are hoping their strong bond will help them to go all the way in the competition.

Martyn's 15 year career in the hospitality industry has seen him cater for celebrity guests including Dame Judi Dench, Warwick Davis and Biffy Clyro.

Jenny’s dreams of being a marine biologist sadly had to go on hold when she lost her hearing at the age of 13 - but it wasn’t long before she found her calling in pâtisserie instead.

The pair have been pals since Martyn hired Jenny to be his pastry commis chef - and she even helped to design his wedding cake when he said ‘I do’ last autumn!

Mauro and Daniel from The Landmark London

Mauro and Daniel of The Landmark London.

Instagram: @the_landmark_london

Meeting at 5* hotel The Landmark London, Mauro and Daniel’s combined experience might just be enough to help them take home the crown.

Growing up in his parents’ cake and ice cream shop, Mauro has worked at some of the most prestigious hotels in his home country of Italy. He now heads up three restaurants and 11 event spaces at The Landmark London – serving up to a whopping 900 people a day.

Belgium-born Daniel’s experience spans 40 years. He was part of the team at London’s Le Gavroche when it was first awarded its coveted three Michelin stars, and has travelled kitchens around the world from Japan, France and South Africa, as well as winning multiple medals in coveted pâtisserie competitions.

Mayank and Dharma from St James’ Court, A Taj Hotel

Mayank and Dharma of St James' Court.

Instagram: @sjctaj, @dharmashreshtha, @baketoslay

Mayank’s passion for pâtisserie started as a child, when he used to help his family prepare dishes for Diwali, so it’s no wonder that he ended up at the luxury hotel St James’ Court, A Taj Hotel.

His colleague and friend Dharma has a career spanning 30 years. Beginning in Nepal, he moved to the UK where he crafted his trade at some of London’s most prestigious hotels including The Dorchester, The Langham and The Berkeley.

Baking professionals Naira and Andrea

Naira and Andrea.

Instagram: @nairalondon, @cakepath

Brazilian duo Naira and Andrea first met when the latter attended one of Naira’s baking courses.

Bonded by their home country and a strong faith in God, they now each run their own independent specialist cake businesses from home, alongside raising children and being central members of their local communities and church.

Nicoletta and Georgina from Meraki Baking Studio

Nicoletta and Georgina of Meraki Baking Studio.

Instagram: @merakibakingstudio_uk

Set up by Nicoletta in 2019, Meraki Baking Studio translates to 'do something with a sense of pride or care' in Greek - which is what the Italian chef prides herself on.

Having trained at some of her country’s finest pâtisserie schools and having worked at 5* establishments, Nicoletta has a wealth of experience under her belt - which she shares with her close friend and teammate Georgina.

Also a qualified sports therapist, Georgina comes from five generations of farmers, so it’s no wonder she loves to escape London and head home to North Yorkshire in her spare time!

Bake Off The Professionals starts on Tuesday 4th July on Channel 4 at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

