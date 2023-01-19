Tonight's new task saw the two teams create a short cartoon aimed at pre-school children, which would be judged by industry experts – and while one group managed to impress with their animation skills, another delivered a classic Apprentice blunder.

Lord Alan Sugar welcomed his 2023 candidates back into the boardroom tonight for the third episode of The Apprentice and this week, the remaining line-up were celebrating 100 years of the BBC.

This week, the teams were jumbled up, resulting in Dani Donovan, Shazia Hussain, Sohail Chowdhary, Mark Moseley, Marnie Swindells and Bradley Johnson forming Team Affinity with Avi Sharma as project leader.

Meanwhile, Denisha Kaur Bharj, Gregory Ebbs, Joseph Phillips, Megan Hornby, Rochelle Anthony, Simba Rwambiwa and Victoria Goulbourne became Team Apex, led by Reece Donnelly.

Team Apex were not at the top of their game in this task. BBC

Team Affinity decided to create a story about Yogita the Giraffe – a giraffe who is self-conscious about her height but makes friends at school – although tensions rose between Shazia and Marnie over story details and design.

Meanwhile, Team Apex decided on Femi and Faye – a story about Femi choosing to join in a clapping game with wheelchair user Faye after she's unable to play on a slide, but the group soon realise that they didn't animate any hands or feet for the characters.

These faults don't go unnoticed by the industry experts, who also criticise the "condescending" moral behind the cartoon and choose Team Affinity as the winners.

Back at the boardroom, project leader Reece decided to bring Denisha and Gregory back in with him.

While Lord Sugar criticised Denisha's sub-team leadership skills and blamed Reece for the idea behind the story, he chose to fire Gregory, who failed to contribute anything useful to the task.

