As usual, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood returned to judge the bakes, while Noel Fielding was on hand to provide support to the bakers and host the show.

Viewers will have noticed, however, that Alison Hammond was missing from this week's episode.

Read on for everything you need to know about Alison Hammond's absence this week, including whether she'll be back on the baking show in time for next week's final.

Read more:

Why isn't Alison Hammond on The Great British Bake Off this week?

Alison Hammond didn't host The Great British Bake Off 2023 semi-final alongside Noel Fielding due to feeling unwell.

At the beginning of the episode, Noel announced that Alison would be sitting this week out, saying: "Welcome back to the tent! Unfortunately, today Alison is a little bit poorly, so she won't be joining us, but she'll back soon."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When will Alison Hammond be back on The Great British Bake Off?

Hammond is expected to return for The Great British Bake Off final, which will air on Tuesday 28th November.

It will see the final three contestants going head to head in their final Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges.

The best contestant will be named this year's Great British Bake Off winner, following in the footsteps of last year's champion Syabira.

The Great British Bake Off airs at 8pm on Tuesdays on Channel 4.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.