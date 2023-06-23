In the second episode of this season, called Redemption in Amsterdam, the present-day murder of a museum employee involved in the restitution of ancient artefacts links back to a case Van der Valk worked on at the beginning of his career, alongside Julia Dahlman’s ex-husband.

This week's episode of Van der Valk will stray from the show's usual formula, as Marc Warren's detective and his team investigate the series's first ever cold case.

The original case saw a troubled teenage girl seemingly burn her younger siblings to death, but now that she's been released and is under a new name and a new identity, the team must work out whether she has started killing again, or whether someone else is killing under her name.

In an exclusive clip from the episode for RadioTimes.com, Van der Valk meets with his old friend and Dahlman’s ex-husband, who he worked on the cold case with, to discuss the case after the convicted teenage killer is once again under suspicion.

Warren previously told RadioTimes.com that this season would be "stronger" than the first two, saying that "it's a show that's learning, and we take what's good and we get rid of the things that don't work, and hopefully we've made it more entertaining."

Meanwhile, his co-star Maimie McCoy teased that Hendrik would be "much more involved in the crimes" this season, and that the group dynamic was "the beating heart of the show".

McCoy continued: "You get the wit and the lightness with that. It keeps it alive and vibrant."

After this second episode there will be one more to come in this third season, which has also introduced new characters to the team, played by Django Chan-Reeves and Azan Ahmed.

Van der Valk season 3 continues on ITV1 on 25th June 2023 at 8pm, with the previous seasons available to stream on ITVX.

