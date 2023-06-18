"I think anybody who enjoyed the first two seasons will enjoy this one because I think it does get stronger," he said. "It's a show that's learning, and we take what's good and we get rid of the things that don't work and hopefully we've made it more entertaining."

The reboot of classic ITV crime drama Van der Valk returns to our screens on Sunday 18th June for season 3 , and star Marc Warren has assured fans that it will not disappoint.

Maimie McCoy, who plays the protagonist's partner in crime-solving, Inspecteur Lucienne Hassell, went on to say that the show's main strength stems from the dynamic between "the gang", which has thrown two new faces into the mix.

"We've got homeless Frank and Cliff, and the café," she added. "And Hendrik is much more involved in the crimes. That is the beating heart of the show. You get the wit and the lightness with that. It keeps it alive and vibrant."

The show's third outing has three feature-length episodes to enjoy, which each tackle an intriguing case.

The first centres on the shooting of a freerunning champion, which is linked to drug smuggling, while episode 2 revisits a disturbing case from Van Der Valk's past, which revolves around a teenage girl who appeared to burn her younger siblings to death.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"This is a crime that happened 20 years before in Rotterdam," explained Warren. "It's a case that affected him quite deeply and had a big sway on his career."

Episode 3 sees a participant in a magic ritual murdered after seemingly calling on a demon.

"The world of the occult and magic is a very difficult one for Lucienne," said McCoy. "It's something she doesn't understand. She's quite sceptical about a lot of the issues that we have in this episode. And then it takes quite a personal turn also, which slightly changes her initial perspective on it. It certainly shakes her."

More like this

Marc Warren as Van der Valk and Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell. ITV

And it's not only Van der Valk's work which throws up a number of challenges. There's also a romantic hurdle to overcome in season 3 when his former love interest Lena Linderman (Loes Haverkort), who left him for someone else, re-enters the picture.

"He meets her again by chance at the beginning of this series," said Warren. "There's an overall arc of whether that relationship will happen."

McCoy also teased what we can expect for Lucienne in the new instalment.

"Life's pretty good for Lucienne at the start," she said. "She's in full protective mode of Van der Valk after his heartbreak. And stepping up alongside him, she's growing in confidence in that professional capacity.

"Plus her personal life is a little sparkly and lively."

Van der Valk season 3 begins on ITV and ITVX on Sunday 18th June at 8pm, with the previous seasons available to stream on ITVX.

If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.