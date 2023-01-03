The Kent-based reboot series has been a cosy watch for viewers but The Sun reports that the broadcaster is not set to continue the show after a dip in ratings.

Although it seems like just yesterday that the second season of The Larkins came to a close, it looks like fans of the ITV series may have to reckon with the fact that it could be on its way out.

The drama also hit the headlines when actress Sabrina Bartlett left the series after the first season. The Daily Mail reported at the time that her departure was due to a "sensitive" on-set "disagreement", although her publicist told the publication that it was because of "scheduling clashes".

She was replaced by former Emmerdale actress Joelle Rae, who took over the role of Mariette.

A tabloid source has now called the ratings for season 2 "disappointingly low" and suggested there were "other disagreements” on set.

RadioTimes.com has reached out about the report to ITV, which has yet to comment.

While the second season's figures were down on the first outing, it's worth noting that The Larkins was still consistently one of ITV1's top-rated shows, only behind the likes of Emmerdale, Coronation Street, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Doc Martin.

According to BARB's consolidated 7-day figures, ratings also remained relatively steady across all six episodes, with its first episode pulling in 4m viewers and its final episode getting 4.47m.

The series is an adaptation of HE Bates's 1958 novel The Darling Buds of May, and also stars Joanna Scanlan and Bradley Walsh as much-loved couple Ma and Pop Larkin.

