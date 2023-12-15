The second episode, titled Ruritania, focuses on Queen Elizabeth II’s response to Diana's death.

"Eager to improve the monarchy's public image, the queen seeks out savvy statesman Tony Blair – but the Prime Minister's advice defies royal protocol," the official synopsis reads.

But, at the end of the instalment, a card paying tribute to Shay Leonard appears, which reads: "In memoriam, Shay Leonard, 1970 – 2023."

Naturally, viewers have been left wondering who the episode pays tribute to. So, who was Shay Leonard? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who was Shay Leonard? The Crown season 6 episode 2 tribute explained

Leonard was a TV and film producer and director who also often worked in the art department on sets. He was best known for his work on shows including Sherlock Holmes, Vampire Academy and Hot Fuzz.

He also worked in the props department for other Netflix shows including Anatomy of A Scandal and The Crown.

He worked on the props department on The Crown between 2017 and 2020.

Leonard, who was originally from Dublin, passed away earlier this year in June.

