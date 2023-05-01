Succession fans were thrilled by a surprise return for Brian Cox as the late entrepreneur Logan Roy in season 4 episode 6, where we get a glimpse at a video filmed before his death.

First screened behind closed doors to a select group of Waystar Royco executives, including the media mogul's children, the footage sees an irritated Logan filming a video announcing Living+.

The new branch for the business is a premium real estate company, offering comfort, leisure activities and life-extending healthcare to its primarily older residents.

The footage is classic Logan, with Cox uttering the character's catchphrase – "f**k off!" – as he grows increasingly frustrated with requests to sound more excited and a make-up artist attempting to glam him up for the camera.

He brands them just as useless as his children, in a barb from beyond the grave that is sure to sting the grieving trio – even if they'd never admit it publicly.

Later, the footage is used by Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) in a public announcement of Living+, in which he interacts with the pre-recorded footage, in a similar manner to the eccentric John Hammond in Jurassic Park.

He also orders Greg (Nicholas Braun) to put pressure on the sound technician, who is able to construct an audio file in which Logan appears to state that Living+ will double the profits of the cruises division.

Of course, he never actually made this claim and there's a chance this use of deepfake-style technology could land Kendall in hot water as Succession season 4 continues.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession season 4. Macall Polay/HBO

The episode ends as it began, with Logan's voice, only this time it's a clunky edit of the late CEO chastising his youngest son, Roman (Kieran Culkin), which the troubled co-CEO listens to on a loop on his journey home.

He's furious with himself for doubting Kendall's pitch for Living+, which is – against all odds – greeted warmly by the presentation's live audience as well as the markets, which are watching Waystar Royco very closely.

The cameo from Cox comes three weeks after his character's unexpected death aboard his own private jet, which left the Roy family heartbroken – despite his frequently cold treatment of them.

