Squid Game creator confirms Netflix series will return for season 2

It’s good news for Squid Game fans, and bad news for the VIPs who fund the gruesome competition (we hope, anyway), as Netflix’s record-breaking series is officially returning for season 2.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed the news during a chat with the Associated Press.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season,” he said. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But I will say: there will indeed be a second season.”

If you’re already gearing up for round two, you might want to hold your horses. Hwang added: “It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Considering its global success, it’s no surprise Squid Game will return. Such a scenario seemed unlikely at one point though, with Hwang telling The Hollywood Reporter he thought season one’s open ending was “good closure for the whole story, too”.

He added: “Season one ends with Gi-hun turning back and not getting on the plane to the States. And that was, in fact, my way of communicating the message that you should not be dragged along by the competitive flow of society, but that you should start thinking about who has created the whole system – and whether there is some potential for you to turn back and face it. So it’s not necessarily Gi-hun turning back to get revenge.”

Luckily, it looks like revenge might be on the cards for Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after all. Considering most of the Squid Game cast met a grisly end during the series, it’s unlikely we’ll see many returning faces.

Dong-hyuk also hinted at what he’d like the second series to focus on, and it looks like the relationship between the Front Man and his police officer brother could take centre stage. “I don’t know yet, but I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storylines,” he explained.

Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix.