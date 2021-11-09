The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Squid Game creator confirms Netflix series will return for season 2

Squid Game creator confirms Netflix series will return for season 2

Who's ready for more gruesome games?

Squid Game

Published:

It’s good news for Squid Game fans, and bad news for the VIPs who fund the gruesome competition (we hope, anyway), as Netflix’s record-breaking series is officially returning for season 2.

Advertisement

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed the news during a chat with the Associated Press.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season,” he said. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But I will say: there will indeed be a second season.”

If you’re already gearing up for round two, you might want to hold your horses. Hwang added: “It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

Considering its global success, it’s no surprise Squid Game will return. Such a scenario seemed unlikely at one point though, with Hwang telling The Hollywood Reporter he thought season one’s open ending was “good closure for the whole story, too”.

He added: “Season one ends with Gi-hun turning back and not getting on the plane to the States. And that was, in fact, my way of communicating the message that you should not be dragged along by the competitive flow of society, but that you should start thinking about who has created the whole system – and whether there is some potential for you to turn back and face it. So it’s not necessarily Gi-hun turning back to get revenge.”

Luckily, it looks like revenge might be on the cards for Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after all. Considering most of the Squid Game cast met a grisly end during the series, it’s unlikely we’ll see many returning faces.

Dong-hyuk also hinted at what he’d like the second series to focus on, and it looks like the relationship between the Front Man and his police officer brother could take centre stage. “I don’t know yet, but I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storylines,” he explained.

Read more about Squid Game:

Advertisement

 Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Squid Game (2021) [brand]

Squid Game
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
faitlkneel_1

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Garden in comfort and save over £10 on this Garden Kneeler

Read More