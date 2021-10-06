Netflix reveals why it’s making an edit to Squid Game

If you have plans to rewatch Squid Game, you may well notice that something is missing from one of the episodes.

The change occurs in the very first episode when Seong Gi-hun is on the subway and he is given a business card by someone acting very mysteriously. The problem for Netflix arose because of that business card as the number shown on it was actually a real one.

According to the website Money Today, the unfortunate man who owns the number has been getting more than a few calls since the show aired – and it is understandably not ideal for him.

“It has come to the point where people are reaching out day and night due to their curiosity,” he told the site. “It drains my phone’s battery and it turns off.” The business card is the catalyst for Seong to enter the games so it would seem people are calling the number to see if Squid Game is a true story.

Realising they have made something of a faux par, Netflix will be trimming the scene, telling the ABC: “Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary.”

Problems with business cards aside, Squid Game has been a monster-sized hit for Netflix – at this point, it is all but certain that Squid Game season two will be announced imminently. Let’s just hope that some poor person doesn’t get inundated with calls when that eventually airs.

Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix.