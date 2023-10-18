The new season will premiere on BBC One on Wednesday 1st November at 9pm, undoubtedly being a welcome addition to the humpday TV schedules.

Season 8 will mark the first without Douglas Henshall at the helm of it as DI Jimmy Perez, with the actor previously announcing his exit from the show, saying: "I'll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next."

Jensen will be joined by returning character Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) who will will step in to help Calder retrieve a vulnerable witness in a gangland murder investigation. But it's not set to be plain-sailing for the pair as Calder grows increasingly hostile about Shetland, which is, of course, the adoptive home for Tosh.

The new season also boasts the likes of Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey, Guilt), Jamie Sives (Annika), Dawn Steele (Holby City, Granite Harbour), Don Gilet (Sherwood), Ann Louise Ross (River City) and Lorraine McIntosh (Outlander).

Returning series regulars include Steven Robertson (playing DC Sandy Wilson), Lewis Howden (Sgt Billy McCabe), Anne Kidd (Cora McLean), Angus Miller (Donnie), Conor McCarry (PC Alex Grant) and Eubha Akilade (PC Lorna Burns).

Henshall will not appear in this season of Shetland. BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Mark Mainz

As for what fans can expect from the new lead detective, Jensen previously told RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party: "She's actually from Shetland but she left very young and was desperate to get away so she's kind of quite reluctant to get back.

"I've read the first two scripts and they're wonderful, they're very good, very character based and I'm very excited about doing it."

Speaking about the new cast and season, Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, said: "We couldn’t be more delighted to see Shetland return with such a stellar cast and a brand new, taut and thrilling murder mystery to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

"We're very excited to see the show embark on this fantastic new chapter, with its unique blend of haunting atmosphere, rich character and emotional storytelling."

Shetland season 8 will air on BBC One on Wednesday 1st November at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

