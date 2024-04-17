In the video, the professor wastes no time in telling Dr Helena that he hates her "ostentatious" new office, but she reminds him that the police won't even consider re-engaging him without a psychological evaluation.

The professor then lays out a handkerchief on one of Dr Helena's brand new chairs, and the session gets started. You can watch the clip right here now.

Elsewhere in the new episode, a synopsis tells us that "detectives need the professor’s help to investigate a series of unexplained deaths before more people die".

DS Lisa Donckers star Emma Naomi told RadioTimes.com ahead of this third season that the show would be going in a "different direction", adding that this was "not so much the cases, but the aesthetic of the show".

She continued: "How it's been edited, and the music is very different and interesting. While being faithful to the humour, the wit and the darkness that has already been set up in seasons 1 and 2, it's definitely going in a different direction. The audience is going to be really surprised by it."

Thankfully, we already know that this won't be the last we see of the professor, as the show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Ben Miller said of the news that the show would be returning: "There’s nothing out there quite like Professor T, with its unique mix of complex crimes and captivating characters, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Cambridge; the central enigma being the professor himself… a mystery I hope to investigate for many seasons to come!"

Professor T season 3 continues on ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesday 17th April.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.