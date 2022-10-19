As well as discussing why he switched to the big screen instead of doing another season of the much-loved show, the writer also opened up about the upcoming Peaky Blinders spin-offs.

Steven Knight is working away on more Peaky Blinders content following the series's third consecutive win at this year's National Television Awards , where RadioTimes.com caught up with him on what's next.

Knight had previously said that he would be handing over the baton to other writers for the spin-off projects, but that doesn't mean he won't be involved.

"I'm going to set things up, and write things, and then it will go in its own direction," he explained. "It's a world, and we want that world to continue as long as there's an appetite for it."

He also offered some insight into what kind of stories we can expect from the spin-offs, saying: "It's the same sort of thing, it's working class history, it's working class stories, let's keep it rooted in what really happened through the '40s and '50s and tell those stories and do justice to the drama and the glamour of working class life."

Watch him discuss Peaky Blinders' future below.

