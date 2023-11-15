Now, we finally have our first look at the anticipated drama, which comes from Todd A Kessler (The Sopranos, Damages), and the cast, which is led by Ben Mendelsohn (Secret Invasion) as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche (The Staircase) as Coco Chanel.

The new images (which can be seen throughout this article) show Binoche's Chanel dressed up and arm-in-arm with Claes Bang as Spatz, while another sees Mendelsohn's Christian Dior looking intently at the camera as he looks to be in the midst of fashion sketches.

Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior in The New Look. Apple TV+

In the images, we also get our first look at Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) in her role as Catherine Dior, who was the sister of Christian and became known as a French resistance fighter during the Second World War.

The cast also includes John Malkovich (Space Force) as Lucien Lelong, a prominent French couturier from the '20s to the '40s, and Emily Mortimer (The Newsroom) as Elsa Lombardi.

The synopsis for the new series reads: "Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior."

Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior in The New Look. Apple TV+

It continues: "As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

"The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more, and provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior."

The New Look will premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday 14th February 2024, and will follow a similar schedule to the streamer's other major shows - with episodes then being released weekly every Wednesday thereafter.

As well as a star-studded cast, the series will also boast a soundtrack full of well-known artists, including Florence Welch, Matty Healy, Nick Cave, Lana Del Rey and more.

The soundtrack has been produced by the Grammy Award-winning Jack Antonoff and will feature the artists covering some popular early to mid-20th century songs.

The New Look premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 14th February 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

