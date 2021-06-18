Meet the cast of new Netflix series Sex/Life

If you’re not a football fan, you’ll be pleased to know there’s an addictive new Netflix series just around the corner, which promises to tread the line between romance and danger.

It’s called Sex/Life and unsurprisingly the trailer gets quite steamy. If you want the official line, the Netflix description reads, “a suburban mother of two takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.”

Intrigued? The show drops later this month, on Friday 25th June, and here’s our guide to the cast bringing the drama to life.

Sarah Shahi plays Billie Connelly

Netflix

Who is Billie? The protagonist in Sex/Life, Billie Connelly (we’re guessing the writers aren’t familiar with the Scottish comedian of a similar name!) is a wife and mother of two who revisits her wild past and jeopardises her present life.

Where have I seen Sarah Shahi before? Shahi has appeared on numerous iconic shows, including The Sopranos, Supernatural and Dawson’s Creek. As far as leading roles go, Shahi played frustrated legal mediator Kate Reed on the short-lived USA Network show Fairly Legal (2011-2012). She also played the daughter of Sylvester Stallone’s character in the film Bullet to the Head (2013) and starred in Jason Momoa’s Road to Paloma in 2014.

Mike Vogel plays Cooper Connelly

Netflix

Who is Cooper? Billie’s husband, Cooper Connelly tries to spice up their sex life to improve his marriage.

Where have I seen Mike Vogel before? A model-turned-actor, Cooper has been acting since 2001. Special mention has to go to his role as Heath in the 2003 MTV modern-day adaptation of Wuthering Heights, and his role as the love interest of Blake Lively in iconic teen film The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants (2005).

Since then, Vogel has had roles in 2011 romantic-comedy What’s Your Number and Oscar-winner The Help. In 2018 he started his Netflix career in psychological thriller Secret Obsession.

Adam Demos plays Brad Simon

Netflix

Who is Brad? A tempting figure from Billie’s past, who sets her pulse racing and may well persuade her to jeopardise her marriage.

Where have I seen Adam Demos before? An Australian actor, Demos’ first big break came in American TV series UnREAL and he later played the leading role in Netflix romantic comedy Falling Inn Love (2019).

Margaret Odette plays Sasha Snow

Netflix

Who is Sasha? A friend of Bille’s, who offers relationship advice.

Where have I seen Margaret Odette before? Prior to the show, Odette has played roles in Sherlock Holmes adaptation Elementary and rom-com Sleeping with Other People (2015).

Sex/Life arrives on Netflix on Friday 25th June. If you’re working out what to watch in the mean time, check out our TV Guide for inspiration.