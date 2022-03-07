Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London star Joe Cole has stepped into Caine's shoes as British secret agent Harry Palmer, who is operating in 1960s Berlin and London against the backdrop of the Cold War. Appearing alongside him is Ashley Walters ( Them , Top Boy ), who plays CIA agent Paul Maddox, a character who doesn't feature in the film, but is present in Deighton's book.

Before The Ipcress File arrived on the silver screen, with Sir Michael Caine leading the cast of the 1965 espionage thriller, it began its life as a novel. Now, more than 50 years on, Len Deighton's source material has once again proved irresistible, with screenwriter John Hodge (Trainspotting, T2 Trainspotting) spinning it into a six-part series for ITV .

Thomas sat down with RadioTimes.com to discuss how he constructed Maddox, what his character brings to the table and how he handled the legacy of the Caine classic.

You came to The Ipcress file after filming Them, which is also a period piece, and I wondered what the appeal was of stepping back in time once again for this?

Because it was set a decade later [than Them], for me that was interesting. It wasn't like I was playing the same, which wouldn't have been a problem anyway. But [Henry and Paul], they're totally different characters.

I had a conversation with [director] James [Watkins] and he was like, 'We're going to develop the character. He's someone in a position of power and he's going to have some layers.' So once all the scripts came through, I was happy to jump on board.

How do you think coming from the set of Them impacted the way you approached the role of Paul Maddox?

On Them, I found a new respect for character development and understanding the sense of responsibility that I'm taking on in a way that I hadn't maybe considered so deeply before. There are some things I can lean on experience-wise, but it's also about stripping away my own ego and approaching each character with a clean slate, and being open to learn and take on the experience of that character.

I spoke to some of my friends for The Ipcress File, just in terms of gaining an understanding of the history and understanding experiences that they would have had over there [in the US] that are different to what we would experience in the UK.

One of Paul's first lines in episode one is, "Yes that's right, I'm Black." How did you react when first reading that line? What do you think it says about Paul?

I think it says that he is confident. He's confident in who he is, in being a Black man and in working where he works because in order to get to that position, he would probably have had to be even more impressive than his counterparts because there was there was a lot of oppression on our peoples. So I think it just really shows his confidence.

When I read it, I liked the line. I was like, 'Yeah, that's right.' And if anyone has a problem with it, it's their problem, not his problem.

I also read that James Baldwin was critical to crafting the character of Paul.

It was his confidence, both in himself and for his people, as well, and his grasp of language, his intelligence. I listened to loads of interviews of him, and really focused on the civil rights movement as a whole. He was definitely key to developing the character.

There's a flirtatious aspect to Paul and Jean's relationship – and we see him watching Jean through binoculars while they're in Berlin. Is Paul attracted to her?

In that moment, when the period is set, I think you have two people who are experiencing oppression, so they have that in common immediately. He identifies that in her and she identifies that in him. And I think that's what makes it fun with those two and their interactions; they find the banter within that and then they get to work. She's like, 'This is me.' He's like, 'This is me.' And then that's out the way and they deal with each other on a human, professional level.

I think they're both attracted. I think they're two aesthetically pleasing people. Taking my own face out of it, he's kept himself nice, and Jean has done the same as well, so I think there is a flirtatious attraction there, and they're having fun.

Altitude Film for ITV

Many viewers will be familiar with the film version of The Ipcress File. How did the film's legacy impact the way you and your fellow cast members approached the project? Was there any trepidation?

For me, it's a classic, iconic film and it's was about making sure that we add to that. It was just about making sure that I approached my work with the utmost respect and care, and put the time and work in to give my best performance.

That's a film, this is a TV series. More than anything, it's based on the books, so that's where we drew the inspiration from. But the classic film is there and it's just making sure that you respect it, and I made sure not to dismiss it. And you try to put your own spin on it. I don't think it's about making it better. It can't be better. All you can do is be inspired by and try to give your take.

The character of Paul features in the novel, but he's not a part of the film. What do you think bringing him into the series, particularly as a person of importance, gives the story?

These are voices that were previously excluded from film and television for years because of the way the world was. People of colour, Black people, existed during this time and were working in these positions and in these companies, but they've been forced out of the history books. So I think all it is doing is giving people a more accurate depiction of the time, and it adds additional layers and a richness to the project.

Additional reporting by: Flora Carr.

