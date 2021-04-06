THEM release date: Cast, plot and latest news on Amazon Prime Video’s new horror anthology

Following in the footsteps of recent hit Lovecraft Country, another suspenseful new series will explore the issue of racism in the United States with a supernatural twist.

Advertisement

Created by breakout writer Little Marvin and executive produced by Lena Waithe (Master of None), THEM follows the Emory family as they move into an all-white neighbourhood in the 1950s.

They quickly find themselves the targets of terrible abuse and discrimination from their neighbours, while it also becomes apparent that their new home is plagued by sinister supernatural forces.

Deborah Ayorinde (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Ashley Thomas (Top Boy) lead the cast, which also includes Shahadi Wright Joseph (Jordan Peele’s Us) and Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard).

Read on for everything you need to know about THEM on Amazon Prime Video.

When is THEM released on Amazon Prime Video?

CONFIRMED: THEM will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 9th April.

The series will be available to binge watch from launch, unlike other recent originals from the streaming service, such as The Boys and Invincible, which have aired weekly.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is THEM about?

Amazon

Set across a 10-day period in the 1950s, THEM follows the Emory family as they move from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighbourhood, to what initially seems to be a beautiful family home.

However, things soon take a dark turn when the family are subjected to horrifying racial abuse from the locals and later find that their seemingly perfect house is harbouring a deadly secret of its own.

Haunted by mysterious and malevolent supernatural forces, the Emory family is soon fighting a war on two fronts that will require all their wits and courage to overcome.

THEM has already been renewed for a second season, but the follow-up will tell an entirely different story with new characters in a similar vein to other anthology shows like American Horror Story and The Syndicate.

THEM cast

Amazon

The cast is led by Deborah Ayorinde (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Ashley Thomas (Top Boy), who play the parents of the Emory family: Lucky and Henry.

They move into their new home with daughters Ruby and Gracie, who are portrayed by Shahadi Wright Joseph (Jordan Peele’s Us) and Melody Hurd (Jurassic World’s Battle At Big Rock).

Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard) has been cast as one of the show’s main villains, cruel neighbour Betty Wendell, while Liam McIntyre (The Flash) plays her husband, Clarke.

Rounding out the main cast are Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Christopher Heyerdahl (Tin Star), Jeremiah Birkett (Lucifer) and Abbie Cobb (Suburgatory).

THEM trailer

Last month, Amazon Prime Video revealed the first full-length trailer for THEM, which introduces the Emory family and the terrifying threats they face, both from their new neighbourhood and the paranormal activity haunting them.

Previously, the streaming service had dropped a shorter teaser, which gave us our first look at the characters in action.

Advertisement

THEM premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 9th April. Check out the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.