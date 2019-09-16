In the end the humans prevail – just – but it’s an intriguing glimpse into the new world order following the events of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, when a large number of dinosaurs were allowed to be released into the wild.

In a series of short post-credits scenes we witness dinosaurs teasing and chasing children, swooping down to snatch doves during a wedding ceremony, causing car accidents or bursting from the ocean to feast on other predators, and generally speaking it’s clear that the natural order has been up-ended ahead of the upcoming third Jurassic World movie.

On the other hand, camping trips did just get a little bit more exciting, so who can say whether it was a good move to unleash super-predators into the world? Not us.

Jurassic World 3 is expected to be released in June 2021