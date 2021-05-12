Meet the cast of Innocent season 2

Innocent season two is a standalone series, with a completely brand new story and set of new characters, with Katherine Kelly (Criminal) in the lead role of Sally Wright.

Just like season one, our new protagonist has been released from prison at the start of the series, but this time viewers will know Katherine Kelly’s character is not guilty from the start.

Wrongly accused of murder, Sally returns to her hometown and sets out to take back the life that was stolen from her.

Read on for everything you need to know about the new cats and characters in Innocent season two.

Katherine Kelly plays Sally Wright

Who is Sally Wright? An English teacher who was falsely imprisoned five years ago for the murder of a schoolboy, Matty, with whom it was alleged she had a sexual relationship. She’s released at the beginning of the series, after new evidence comes to light and clears her of murder. Now she’s determined to take back her life, her reputation, her job, and her marriage with Sam (who divorced her two years into her prison sentence).

Where have I seen Katherine Kelly before? She plays a lead detective in Netflix series Criminal, and recently played DI Karen Renton in Liar, and Leah in the TV series Cheat. She’s also starred in Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley, The Night Manager, Him, and Mr Selfridge.

Jamie Bamber plays Sam Wright

Who is Sam? Sally’s ex-husband, Sam is newly engaged to older local woman and former family friend Karen, and about to become step-father to her unruly teen Bethany. When Sally’s name is cleared and she’s released from prison, he’s wracked with guilt and remorse.

Where have I seen Jamie Bamber before? He’s best known for Battlestar Galactica (as Apollo), Law & Order: UK, and Marcella (as DI Tim Williamson). He also recently played Col. Alexander Coltrane in Strike Back.

Shaun Dooley plays DCI Mike Braithwaite

Who is DCI Mike Braithwaite? A police detective who takes over the unsolved murder investigation into the death of schoolboy Matty Taylor, after former chief suspect Sally Wright is found innocent five years into her sentence. Braithwaite is newly returned to work following tragic personal circumstances.

Where have I seen Shaun Dooley before? He recently played Clive Tozer in It’s A Sin, and Doug Tripp in The Stranger. He also starred in The Witcher (as King Foltest), Gentleman Jack, Gunpowder, Jamestown, Official Secrets, Eden Lake, and The Woman in Black, among other projects.