Meet the cast of Innocent season 2
Katherine Kelly leads the cast as an English teacher wrongfully accused of murder.
Published:
Innocent season two is a standalone series, with a completely brand new story and set of new characters, with Katherine Kelly (Criminal) in the lead role of Sally Wright.
Just like season one, our new protagonist has been released from prison at the start of the series, but this time viewers will know Katherine Kelly’s character is not guilty from the start.
Wrongly accused of murder, Sally returns to her hometown and sets out to take back the life that was stolen from her.
Read on for everything you need to know about the new cats and characters in Innocent season two.
Katherine Kelly plays Sally Wright
Who is Sally Wright? An English teacher who was falsely imprisoned five years ago for the murder of a schoolboy, Matty, with whom it was alleged she had a sexual relationship. She’s released at the beginning of the series, after new evidence comes to light and clears her of murder. Now she’s determined to take back her life, her reputation, her job, and her marriage with Sam (who divorced her two years into her prison sentence).
Where have I seen Katherine Kelly before? She plays a lead detective in Netflix series Criminal, and recently played DI Karen Renton in Liar, and Leah in the TV series Cheat. She’s also starred in Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley, The Night Manager, Him, and Mr Selfridge.
Jamie Bamber plays Sam Wright
Who is Sam? Sally’s ex-husband, Sam is newly engaged to older local woman and former family friend Karen, and about to become step-father to her unruly teen Bethany. When Sally’s name is cleared and she’s released from prison, he’s wracked with guilt and remorse.
Where have I seen Jamie Bamber before? He’s best known for Battlestar Galactica (as Apollo), Law & Order: UK, and Marcella (as DI Tim Williamson). He also recently played Col. Alexander Coltrane in Strike Back.
Shaun Dooley plays DCI Mike Braithwaite
Who is DCI Mike Braithwaite? A police detective who takes over the unsolved murder investigation into the death of schoolboy Matty Taylor, after former chief suspect Sally Wright is found innocent five years into her sentence. Braithwaite is newly returned to work following tragic personal circumstances.
Where have I seen Shaun Dooley before? He recently played Clive Tozer in It’s A Sin, and Doug Tripp in The Stranger. He also starred in The Witcher (as King Foltest), Gentleman Jack, Gunpowder, Jamestown, Official Secrets, Eden Lake, and The Woman in Black, among other projects.
Priyanga Burford plays Karen
Who is Karen? Before Sally went to prison, single mother Karen had a huge crush on Sally’s then-husband, Sam. When Sally went to prison, Karen and Sam started up a relationship, and they’re now engaged – and as far as Karen is concerned, Sally’s release from prison has thrown a spanner in the works. She feels threatened, and worries that Sam will leave her and return to his ex-wife.
Where have I seen Priyanga Burford before? She recently played Sara Dhadwal in the BBC finance drama Industry, and Amina Chaudury in the TV series Press. She also stars in the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die, and has appeared in Avenue 5, Fearless, Election Spy, and This Time with Alan Partridge.
Laura Rollins plays Paine
Who is Paine? Braithwaite’ right-hand woman in the force, she has a lot of sympathy for Sally Wright.
Where have I seen Laura Rollins before? She’s best known for playing Ayesha Lee in Doctors, and Kate Langley in last year’s season of Silent Witness.
Andrew Tiernan plays John Taylor
Who is John Taylor? Murder victim Matty Taylor’s angry, grieving father, who still blames Sally Wright.
Where have I seen Andrew Tiernan before? The actor played Ephialtes in 300 and 300: Rise of an Empire, and played Szalas in the Oscar-winning The Pianist. He’s also starred in Life on Mars, Marcella, and Death in Paradise, among other projects.
Amy-Leigh Hickman plays Bethany
Who is Bethany? Karen’s short-tempered teenage daughter, who exhibits hostility towards her mother’s fiancé.
Where have I seen Amy-Leigh Hickman before? She’s best known for her role as protagonist Nasreen Paracha in Ackley Bridge. She’s also starred in Our Girl, EastEnders, The Dumping Ground, and Tin Star.
Ellie Rawnsley plays Anna Stamp
Who is Anna? A former schoolmate of Matty Taylor’s, who alleges that she saw him and Sally Wright kissing shortly before his death. Her witness statement was key to Sally’s original conviction five years ago.
Where have I seen Ellie Rawnsley before? The newcomer played the recurring role of Sly Girl in Summer of Rockets, and starred in The Door and Sommaren 85.
Innocent series two airs on Monday 17th May at 9pm on ITV. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or visit our dedicated Drama hub for all the latest news.