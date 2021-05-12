Where is Innocent filmed? All the locations in the ITV thriller

ITV’s Innocent returns for a second season, focusing on a brand new story with new characters – and a new setting.

While the first series was set on the South coast, season two is set in a small community in the Lake District which is rocked to its core when a local teacher, Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly in the Innocent cast), is convicted of murder.

Five years later, a piece of evidence emerges that clears Sally Wright’s name, and she returns to the town she grew up in. And unlike season one, viewers will know Katherine Kelly’s character is not guilty from the start.

Read on for everything you need to know about where ITV’s Innocent season two was filmed.

Where was Innocent season 2 filmed?

Innocent season two is set in the Lake District, but the series was filmed (during the coronavirus pandemic) on location last year in both the Lake District and in Ireland.

For example, the core CID team (including DI Mike Braithwaite, played by Shaun Dooley) filmed the police station and interrogation scenes in a bubble in Dublin.

The series focuses on the small Cumbrian market town of Keswick, where protagonist Sally Wright grew up, and which was rocked when she was convicted of murder five years ago.

INNOCENT 2

Jamie Bamber, who plays Sally’s ex-husband Sam, says he “shot in a very comfortable would-be Keswick in a suburban Dublin family home” during some of his character’s at-home scenes.

Speaking about the setting for Innocent season two, executive producer Jeremy Gwilt says, “This time we have the Lake District, which is a great place to set a story like this. It’s achingly beautiful and yet it’s a wild and unpredictable landscape.”