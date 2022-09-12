Who will Rhaenyra Targaryen marry in House of the Dragon?
The Princess of Dragonstone has need of a husband... **WARNING: Contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 4**
Well, the marriage prospects for Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen are now centre stage on House of the Dragon.
The official heir to the Iron Throne is being pushed to marry a suitable noble to further ensure the strength of House Targaryen and create a marriage alliance.
King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) makes clear that Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) will need to marry someone of his own choosing, following her inability to find her own husband.
This is also following her encounters with both her own kingsguard Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and her roguish uncle Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), each of whom may be hopeful to one day marry her.
So, who will Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen marry? Here's what you need to know.
Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is told by her father King Viserys I Targaryen to marry Ser Laenor Velaryon.
Next week's episode, We Light the Way, sees King Viserys visit Driftmark to discuss the match with Ser Laenor's parents, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the 'Queen Who Never Was'.
Rhaenyra has received multiple potential suitors, including the considerably wealthy Lord Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) and - unknowingly - her own uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen.
However, the trailer for next week's episode teases a royal wedding, so it seems Princess Rhaenyra and Ser Laenor Velaryon will marry.
Ser Laenor is gay - and with a lover in Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod) - and Princess Rhaenyra has a lover in Ser Criston Cole, but it would seem neither is letting this get in the way of their union.
While this is how events are progressing in the show, who does Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen marry in the book Fire and Blood?
Well, look away now if you wish to avoid potential spoilers for the show and actual spoilers for the book.
Who does Rhaenyra Targaryen marry in the book Fire and Blood?
In the book Fire and Blood, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen does indeed marry Ser Laenor Velaryon.
The pair go on to - officially at least - have three sons. These boys are:
- Prince Jacaerys Velaryon
- Prince Lucerys Velaryon
- Prince Joffrey Velaryon
The third son is named after Ser Laenor's lover, Ser Joffrey Lonmouth.
However, in the book, it is rumoured that the Princess's children by Ser Laenor are actually sired from an adulterous affair with Ser Harwin Strong, the Heir to Harrenhal, but it remains to be seen how the series will adapt this.
However, despite the relative success of this union, Rhaenyra does eventually go on to take a second husband, her uncle Prince Daemon Targaryen.
The pair go on to have three children together:
- Prince Aegon Targaryen
- Prince Viserys Targaryen
- Princess Visenya Targaryen
The first child is named after Aegon the Conquerer (awkward considering this is also the name of Rhaenyra's half-brother and rival claimant to the Iron Throne), the second is named after her father, while the third is named after Queen Visenya Targaryen, the wife of Aegon the Conquerer.
Ultimately, Rhaenyra has two husbands (not at the same time) and gives birth to six children.
Meanwhile, it is disputed in the book as to whether Rhaenyra ever consummated a romance with Ser Criston Cole, but either way, the two go from a close relationship to enemies.
