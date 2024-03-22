However, Jobert has teased that might not be the case this time in a recent interview. When asked what was going through Florence's mind when she first saw him again in episode 7, she said: "I think a mixture of things.

"When she left, it was difficult for her because he confessed his feelings, but she didn’t reciprocate them and told him she liked him as a friend. But she was happy to see him again and she’s had time to think. She’s missed him, more than she thought she would…"

Joséphine Jobert as Florence Cassell in death in Paradise. BBC

This tracks with the conversation Florence had with Darlene in last week's episode, in which she told her: "I missed him more than I thought I would, a lot more actually.

"When you're on your own for so long, you start to realise who matters to you most, because what you miss is how they make you feel."

Asked whether she gained a lot of attention on social media when Florence returned, Jobert said: "I was in Valenica for a surprise weekend, so I wasn’t thinking about it when the episode was airing. Then, before going to bed, I opened my Instagram and I saw all the messages.

"It was so lovely! I received messages saying: 'Oh my God, I was screaming in front of my screen!', 'I can’t believe you’re back', 'I can’t wait for next week'. There was so much love, it was really touching. I can’t wait to see the fans’ reaction to the next episode!"

If Florence and Neville do confess their feelings for one another, fans remain unsure as to whether the characters will stay in Saint Marie, or whether they will leave the island together, marking the end of Ralf Little's time on the show.

It seems we'll all have to tune in on Sunday to find out...

