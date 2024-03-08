In the clip, Darlene and Naomi are seen talking about missing Marlon after he left the team in last week's episode, while Neville is distracted on his phone.

The commissioner then arrives bearing bad news, when he reveals that the officer he hired to replace Marlon will not in fact be joining, as they are staying on the Caymans.

Naomi and Darlene then start discussing Neville's love life, deliberating on why Zoe wouldn't have been upfront with Neville about who she was from the start.

Neville tries to get them off the topic by saying the commissioner wouldn't be interested, but as it turns out, he very much is.

As well as seeing the departure of Marlon, last week's episode of Death in Paradise saw the welcome return of one of the show's past stars, Tobi Bakare, back as JP Hooper.

We found out that his character was continuing to go from success to success as head of the Police Training Programme, and also played a part in getting Marlon set up in Jamaica. Meanwhile, he and his partner Rosie had also become parents to twins.

This week's case will see the team confounded when a tourist is stabbed while travelling down one floor alone in a hotel lift.

The victim was severely ill and reportedly came to Saint Marie as part of her bucket list, but the case takes an even stranger turn when they discover the bucket list written out, and travelling to the Caribbean is nowhere to be found.

Death in Paradise season 13 airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm. All 12 past seasons of Death in Paradise are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

