But on Darlene's advice, he stuck with it and later that evening while on the phone to his mum, he finally received his first follower: SunsetChaser.

His initial burst of excitement was short-lived, however.

As the detective and SunsetChaser began chatting, their tone moving into somewhat flirtatious territory, Marlon suggested that his boss could be a victim of catfishing and all of a sudden, Neville's confidence took another hit.

More like this

Was it Sophie/Rebecca, who had tried to frame him for murder in season 12 as revenge for the arrest and death of her sister? Was she messing with him once more – this time from a prison cell?

Fearful that could be the case, Neville had the commissioner look into it. But after a nervous wait, that sinister possibility was firmly ruled out and their conversation continued – despite an awkward gaffe.

Ralf Little as Neville Parker. Death in Paradise s13,25-02-2024,4,DI Neville Parker (RALF Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

Neville and SunsetChaser then moved onto texting as they bonded over their love of pub quizzes, and after another suggestion from Darlene, the detective asked the mystery woman if she could send a photo of herself – a fair request given that she knew what Neville looked like.

But following that question, SunsetChaser suddenly went dark and once again, Neville was concerned that he'd blown it – though little did he know what was about to happen.

While enjoying some farewell drinks for Marlon, a taxi pulled up near the bar.

Read more:

"You know her?" Darlene asked Neville, who was visibly stunned.

"That's my ex, Zoe," he replied, explaining that they had broken up four years ago, just before he arrived in Saint Marie, and haven't spoken a word to one another since – or so he thought.

"So sorry to just turn up like this," she said. "Funny old thing, really, and you're probably going to think it’s a bit mad."

In an unexpected turn, Zoe announced that she is the mysterious SunsetChaser, a revelation that leaves Neville, who so often has plenty to say, entirely lost for words.

Taj Atwal as Zoe and Ralf Little DI Neville Parker. (RALF LIRed Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

In the teaser for next week's episode, Neville and Zoe go on a "hot date", during which she kisses him while they're sat on his veranda.

"It's about time we both deserve some happiness," she says, flirtatiously.

But how will this play out?

While Zoe is clearly keen to re-explore a romantic connection with Neville, it's unclear how he feels about her. There's every chance that he won't want to take a trip down memory lane, instead preferring to leave the past in the past and meet someone new – unless Florence suddenly arrived and declared her love for him.

But there's also every chance Neville and Zoe will make another go of it, and that would surely signal the end of the detective's time on Saint Marie?

With Zoe based in the UK, is Death in Paradise setting up the long, slow march towards DI Neville Parker's exit? Actor Ralf Little is the longest-serving detective on the show, so his departure will happen sooner rather than later.

Watch this space.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Death in Paradise airs on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.