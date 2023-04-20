Playing the role of Beverly and Elliot Mantle, the new Prime Video series tells the story of how the sisters continue to strive to be at the top of their field of obstetrics, revolutionising child-birthing technologies and pushing medical and ethical boundaries in the process.

Like the David Cronenberg film of the same name, Rachel Weisz is playing the dual lead role of the Mantle twins in Dead Ringers , just like Jeremy Irons in the 1988 movie.

The twisted tale also explores the extremely close relationship of the twins and how the introduction of Genevieve threatens to push them apart, a role that is played by The Umbrella Academy's Britne Oldford. But who else stars in the cast of this chilling new series? Read on to find out.

Dead Ringers cast: who stars in the Prime Video series alongside Rachel Weisz?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Prime Video's Dead Ringers. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Rachel Weisz as Elliot and Beverly Mantle

Britne Oldford as Genevieve

Michael Chernus as Tom

Poppy Liu as Greta

Jennifer Ehle as Rebecca

Emily Meade as Susan

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Silas

Suzanne Bertish as Linda

Kevin McNally as Alan

Jeremy Shamos as Joseph

Rachel Weisz plays Elliot and Beverly Mantle

Who are Elliot and Beverly Mantle? These sisters take the unseparable connection between twins to a whole new level of creepiness. Living in New York, together the pair of them are at the top of their field and don't want to rest on their laurels – they want to push the industry of obstetrics to a new level.

Although they share everything in their lives – we're talking about drugs, lovers and everything in between – the two of them are very different. Beverly is quieter, more demure and thoughtful while Elliot is hot-headed, vocal and often pushes things too far. But will Genevieve threaten to get in between the twins?

Where have I seen Rachel Weisz before? The Academy Award winner is no stranger to the big screen having starred in acclaimed films like The Favourite, Black Widow, The Lovely Bones, The Mummy, and Disobedience. She is also one of the executive producers for Dead Ringers.

Britne Oldford plays Genevieve

Who is Genevieve? Based loosely on Geneviève Bujold's character in the 1988 film, Genevieve is an actress who features in a popular TV drama that Beverly is a fan of. So, when Genevieve comes into the hospital that the twins work at for an examination, Beverly and Elliot devise a plan to woo her. Later on, as Beverly and Genevieve fall in love, Elliot becomes increasingly jealous of her sister's newfound flame.

Where have I seen Britne Oldford before? Oldford starred in the American remake of Skins and has also starred in American Horror Story: Asylum, Pretty Little Liars spin-off Ravenswood and most recently, in a recurring role in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

Michael Chernus plays Tom

Who is Tom? Tom is a longtime supporter of the Mantle twins and over the years, he may question their methods, but he shares their same passion for science. He's closer to Elliot in a weird way and together, the pair spend time burrowed away in the labs trying to push the boundaries even further – with Tom making some rather personal contributions in the meantime.

Where have I seen Michael Chernus before? Many will recognise Chernus for his role as Cal Chapman in Orange is the New Black, but he has also starred in Apple TV+'s Severance, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Manhattan and Tommy.

Poppy Liu plays Greta

Who is Greta? Greta is the Mantle twins' house manager, always tidying up after them and keeping their lives in order. But Greta is nearly as mysterious as Beverly and Elliot, hiding things of her own and somewhat wanting to be part of the close-knit relationship that the twins have.

Where have I seen Poppy Liu before? Liu is known for her recurring roles in Hacks, Sunnyside and iCarly, but has also had roles in Better Call Saul, New Amsterdam and Law & Order: SVU.

Jennifer Ehle plays Rebecca

Who is Rebecca? Rebecca is the influential investor who has the generational wealth that could transform the Mantles' dreams of a birthing centre to reality. She's opinionated, quite cruel and cutthroat, and doesn't really see their vision at first so needs some heavy convincing of their world-changing vision. Will the Mantle twins win her round?

Where have I seen Jennifer Ehle before? Ehle is known for her performances in Zero Dark Thirty, Pride and Prejudice, Saint Maud, She Said and in Paramount Plus's 1923.

Emily Meade plays Susan

Who is Susan? Rebecca's third wife, Susan is the more charismatic and cheerier face that the Mantle twins have to convince for their investment. Susan sees their vision but also knows that Rebecca is the one to have the final say. The two share a passion for science, innovation and women’s health.

Where have I seen Emily Meade before? Meade has starred in The Deuce, The Leftovers, Broad City, Bluebird and Boardwalk Empire.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine plays Silas

Who is Silas? Silas is a once 'cancelled' journalist who has been hired to write a "puff piece" about the Mantle twins and their endeavours. We meet him after he hasn't written a word for 17 months, living with anxiety and depression until he's approached by Rebecca to do a favour for writing their profile upon the opening of their Alabama birthing centre. But soon, he gets far too close to the twins, uncovering secrets that could bring their dreams to a halt.

Where have I seen Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine before? Mwine made his film debut in 2006 in Blood Diamond and has also starred in Heroes, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Bosch and the Netflix reboot of The Lincoln Lawyer.

Suzanne Bertish plays Linda

Who is Linda? Linda is the mother of Beverly and Elliot, who we meet when she comes from the UK to New York to visit the twins after a period of estrangement. Through flashbacks, we learn a little more about her own past and experiences of raising the twins.

Where have I seen Suzanne Bertish before? The British actress has starred in various TV, film and stage productions throughout her career, playing small roles in Hanover Street with Harrison Ford, The Hunger, Rome, Red Dwarf and more recently in The Wife, Benediction and Sex Education.

Kevin McNally plays Alan

Who is Alan? Alan is the father of Beverly and Elliot, who seems to be more understanding of the twins and their moods. He's encouraging and supportive, and is also a source of comfort to Elliot when she gets mad. Similarly, in flashbacks of him and Linda, we see how as a young man he stepped up to look after the twins.

Where have I seen Kevin McNally before? The English actor has been in an an array of productions but is perhaps best known for his role as Joshamee Gibbs in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. He has also starred in Doctor Who, The Crown, Unforgotten, The ABC Murders and most recently, Stonehouse.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

