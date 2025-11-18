New crime drama Cooper & Fry is based on the hit novels by Stephen Booth, with Robert James-Collier and Mandip Gill taking on the title roles.

The series follows DC Ben Cooper, a member of a rural police force in Derbyshire who is teamed up with DC Diane Fry, a successful detective from Leeds who transfer under mysterious circumstances.

While the two initially butt heads, finding that they have very different approaches to policing, they slowly begin to come to an understanding as they work together on a case surrounding a body unearthed on a local farm.

Each episode in the four-part series sees the duo take on a different case, but who else stars alongside James-Collier and Gill, who do they all play and where might you have seen them before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Cooper & Fry.

Cooper & Fry cast: Who stars in the 5 crime drama?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Cooper & Fry. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Robert James-Collier as DC Ben Cooper

Mandip Gill as DC Diane Fry

Charlotte Bradley as Isobel Cooper

Lorcan Cranitch as DI Paul Hitchens

Barry O'Connor as DS Todd Eland

Niamh McCann as Tracey Garnett

Clara Simpson as Dr Juliana Taylor

Rob James-Collier as DC Ben Cooper in Cooper & Fry. Clapperboard/5

Who is DC Ben Cooper? Ben is a local Derbyshire police officer who is partnered up with Diane Fry, and must show her the ropes of countryside policing.

Where have I seen Robert James-Collier? James-Collier is known for his roles in series including Coronation Street, Downton Abbey, The Level, Ackley Bridge, Fate: The Winx Saga, The Inheritance, The Long Shadow and Generation Z, as well as films such as The Ritual.

Mandip Gill as DC Diane Fry in Cooper & Fry. Clapperboard/5

Who is DC Diane Fry? Diane is a police officer who transfers from Leeds to Derbyshire under mysterious circumstances. An accomplished detective, she must learn the ropes of a new way of working in a rural setting.

Where have I seen Mandip Gill? Gill is best known for her role as Yasmin Khan in Doctor Who, while she has also appeared in series including Hollyoaks, Suspicion, Curfew and Big Lizard.

Charlotte Bradley as Isobel Cooper

Charlotte Bradley as Isobel Cooper in Cooper & Fry. Clapperboard/5

Who is Isobel Cooper? Isobel is Ben's mother.

Where have I seen Charlotte Bradley? Bradley has had roles in series including Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog, Proof, Titanic: Blood and Steel, Darklands, The Dry, Borderline and Artic Circle, as well as films such as Love & Rage and The Gift.

Lorcan Cranitch as DI Paul Hitchens

Lorcan Cranitch as DI Paul Hitchens in Cooper & Fry. Clapperboard/5

Who is DI Paul Hitchens? Paul the Detective Inspector at the station and Cooper and Fry's boss.

Where have I seen Lorcan Cranitch? Cranitch has had roles in series including Cracker, Ballykissangel, Spooks, The Bill, Rome, The Palace, Penny Dreadful, Fortitude, Atlantis, Death in Paradise, Magpie Murders, Bloodlands, The Crown, Bad Sisters, Silent Witness, Blue Lights, Leonard and Hungry Paul and Trespasses, as well as films such as Love, Rosie and The Dig.

Barry O'Connor as DS Todd Eland

Barry O'Connor. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sky

Who is DS Todd Eland? Todd is a detective sergeant who works alongside Cooper and Fry.

Where have I seen Barry O'Connor? O'Connor has had roles in series including Neighbours, Inspector George Gently, Game of Thrones, Red Rock, Dublin Murders, Shetland, Ellis and Outlander, as well as films such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

Niamh McCann as Tracey Garnett

Niamh McCann as Tracey Garnett, Rob James-Collier as DC Ben Cooper and Mandip Gill as DC Diane Fry in Cooper & Fry. Clapperboard/5

Who is Tracey Garnett? Tracey is a member of the police team working alongside Cooper and Fry.

Where have I seen Niamh McCann? McCann has had roles in series including River City, Little Roy, The House Across the Street, The Teacher, The Listeners and Sherlock & Daughter.

Clara Simpson as Dr Juliana Taylor

Clara Simpson as Dr Juliana Taylor in Cooper & Fry. Clapperboard/5

Who is Dr Juliana Taylor? Juliana works in forensics, and often aids Cooper and Fry in their investigations.

Where have I seen Clara Simpson? Simpson has had roles in series including Research Unit, The Reunion and Parlement.

Cooper & Fry begins on Tuesday 18th November at 8pm on 5.

