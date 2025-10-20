Based on the award-winning and bestselling novel of the same name by Rónán Hession, Leonard and Hungry Paul is the new BBC series that is sure to make viewers feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

The six-parter follows two best friends and board game lovers as they meander through leafy suburban life, with the synopsis teasing that it charts "a story about Judo, ancient Rome, first loves, and the expansion of the Universe".

The cast boasts some familiar faces including Alex Lawther (The End of the F***ing World), Laurie Kynaston (Fool Me Once) and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls), with a surprise Hollywood legend also taking on the role as narrator of the show.

That's right, Pretty Woman and Notting Hill icon Julia Roberts isn't seen on-screen in Leonard and Hungry Paul, but is the narrator of the series.

But who's who in the adaptation? Read on to find out.

Leonard and Hungry Paul cast: Who stars in the BBC series?

The full cast for Leonard and Hungry Paul is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Alex Lawther as Leonard

Laurie Kynaston as Hungry Paul

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Shelley

Helen Behan as Helen

Lorcan Cranitch as Peter

Niamh Branigan as Grace

Paul Reid as Mark

Charlotte McCurry as Rhona

David O’Reilly as Greg

Julia Roberts as Narrator

Alex Lawther in Leonard and Hungry Paul. BBC / Subotica

Who is Leonard? Leonard is a a ghost writer of children’s encyclopaedias but when his mother passes away, it sets the solitary character on a new journey, one that is also filled with promise over a new romance.

Where have I seen Alex Lawther? Lawther is best known for his roles in Black Mirror's Shut Up and Dance and The End of the F***ing World. He has also had notable roles in Alien: Earth, Andor, The French Dispatch and The Last Duel.

Laurie Kynaston as Hungry Paul

Laurie Kynaston in Leonard and Hungry Paul. BBC / Subotica

Who is Hungry Paul? A part-time postal worker, Paul is used to living in his own world. Speaking about his character, Kynaston teased: "He loves his mate, and his sister's getting married, and things are kind of changing in his household...

"He kind of feels slightly on his own in those things, but he doesn't really worry about them."

Where have I seen Laurie Kynaston? Kynaston is known for his roles in Fool Me Once, The Doll Factory, A Small Light and Cradle to Grave.

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Shelley

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell in Leonard and Hungry Paul. BBC / Subotica

Who is Shelley? A new hire in Leonard's office, Shelley is an outgoing young mother who is in a transitional period of her life. She's a good friend of Leonard's, with there clearly being chemistry between the pair.

Where have I seen Jamie-Lee O'Donnell? O'Donnell is best known for her starring role in Derry Girls but has since starred in Screw and The Feud.

Julia Roberts as Narrator

Julia Roberts. Getty Images/Amy Sussman

What role does Julia Roberts have? Roberts will be serving as the show's narrator, with it being teased that the actress "brings a real warmth and genuine compassionate understanding to this important role which guides us through the unique world and special characters,” according to executive producer Tristan Orpen Lynch.

Where have I seen Julia Roberts? Roberts has starred in various hit films over the years including Pretty Woman, Eat Pray Love and Notting Hill. Her more recent credits include Ticket to Paradise, Leave the World Behind and After the Hunt. She has also starred in TV shows like Gaslit and Homecoming

Leonard and Hungry Paul premieres on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer on Friday 17th October and BBC Two on Monday 20th October.

