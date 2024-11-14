Joined by Andrew Gower's DS Harper, the pair went to various English towns to solve tricky cases, but were often met with an icy reception from the local police forces.

With the series packing in plenty of mind-bending twists and multilayered crime cases, each episode certainly kept viewers guessing right until the very end. But will there be more of the drama to come?

When asked about the prospect of more episodes at a screening for the series, Ellis writer Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre said that "it’s up to the viewers if they want to see any more".

Read on for everything we know about a potential second season of Ellis so far.

Will there be an Ellis season 2?

Sharon D Clarke as DCI Ellis and Andrew Gower as DS Chet Harper in Ellis. Channel 5

As of now, Channel 5 has not announced a second season of Ellis.

As is often the case with TV, the renewal announcement (if there should be one) may be made following the end of the season in order to gauge viewership figures and reaction.

However, there is a positive indication from the stars and series writer that there are hopes for more episodes of Ellis.

When asked about the possibility of season 2 at a screening for the series, Sharon D Clarke said: "Channel 5, bring it on!"

Similarly, Andrew Gower added: "Come on, Channel 5, get the gang back together."

When also quizzed about it, writer Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre said: "I mean, absolutely. Ultimately, it’s up to the viewers if they want to see any more. But the idea of Ellis and who she is, and Harper and their relationship, can only grow."

Ejiwunmi-Le Berre admitted that they're just at the "very beginning", adding: "And there are a lot of broken towns to fix."

When would a potential Ellis season 2 release?

Should Ellis be renewed for season 2, we'd expect new episodes to be on screens in late 2025.

The turnaround for the series was pretty speedy, with production having taken place earlier this year before wrapping by May.

So, if the series was to get a renewal sometime soon, and to account for the time that it will take for more episodes to be written, we could potentially be looking at a similar release date as season 1 for the following year.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What could happen in a potential Ellis season 2?

Andrew Gower as DS Chet Harper and Sharon D Clarke as DCI Ellis in Ellis. Channel 5

Each episode of Ellis sees a new guest cast and new case unfold for Ellis (Clarke) and Harper (Gower) to get to the bottom of.

We'd assume that the pair would continue to venture to different towns across the UK to help local police forces with their own perplexing cases, and would undoubtedly continue to see how their own working partnership would blossom the more they know each other.

When asked about whether the small town format of the show could change should a season 2 go ahead, Gower told RadioTimes.com and other press: "It’d be interesting, selfishly, if Ellis ever took Harper into a city to see how the small-town boy responds in the city with the Met Office.

"But again, that kind of brings in a different kind of context and world, the kinds of murder you’d be dealing with in those kinds of places."

Clarke also said she'd want the series to continue to hone in on "rural towns up and down England, really". She continued: "As Andrew said, if you get into a big city, that’s a different kind of drama. But if you can deal with the smaller towns – that way, you get to see more of England as well.

"You got things set in Manchester, in the bigger cities. It’s actually great to champion our rural towns so people can see more of those and that keeps us within our world but forever changing as well."

"Those towns play such a huge character to the piece," Gower added.

The final episode of Ellis season 1 sees the pair at their closest, sharing a celebratory drink after a job well done – but also, we get a small insight into Ellis's personal life too.

Her daughter Grace finally messages her to say she'll call her, so there could be the possibility that we'll learn more about Ellis's family in any potential episodes to come.

Who could star in a potential Ellis season 2?

It wouldn't be Ellis without the lead detective now, would it? So, we'd definitely assume that both Sharon D Clarke and Andrew Gower would reprise their leading roles as DCI Ellis and DS Harper.

The only other recurring character in the series is Ellis's boss ACC Alison Leighton (Allison Harding), so we'd also assume she would return.

As for other cast members, seeing as the series is centred on new towns and characters, there would be more guest cast members to get excited about should future episodes be released.

Ellis is available to stream on My5.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.