Aiding her in her endeavours is DS Harper (Andrew Gower) who is relearning what it is to be a good detective and so, relishes the chance to be taken under Ellis's wing to try and crack some difficult cases.

As well as some gritty investigations to look forward to in all three episodes, the series is also home to some stunning backdrops. But where is Ellis filmed? Read on to find out.

Where was Ellis filmed?

Andrew Gower as DS Chet Harper and Sharon D Clarke as DCI Ellis in Ellis. Channel 5

Although the new Channel 5 drama is supposed to be set in and around the Peak District, Ellis was actually filmed in Northern Ireland.

The series has been produced by Company Pictures for Channel 5 and Acorn TV in association with All3Media International – who will also represent the show outside of the UK – as well as Northern Ireland Screen.

In terms of specific locations, we know that the Moravian village of Gracehill in Ballymena was used for the episode 1 fictional location of Hanmore.

Another location used for Ellis filming was Dromore, a small market town in County Down.

Speaking about some of the locations used in the episodes, Sharon D Clarke says they were "absolutely stunning". She explained: "In the third episode we were filming at Shane's Castle Estate in Antrim and it was just stunning.

"We had to walk through a little forestry bit to get down to the river. And that was all shaded. And by the time we’d done a few takes on that scene and then got down to the camper van, the sun had come out, and you could just see the majesty of all the scenery around us."

She went on: "In the second episode, we did a scene where we met one of our possible protagonists in this field with a circle of trees and horses in the background at Clandeboye Estate. And it was muddy, it was rainy, it was terrible. But by the time we shot the scene… when you see this clearing in the distance with just this circle of trees and the horses, it’s just beautiful.

"I absolutely loved filming there. I love a city where you’re in the city, but you look around and you can see all the hills around you. We don’t really get that in London. And that was just stunning. It was just the rain, man! The rain was brutal. But it was absolutely beautiful. And a wonderful crew, a wonderful team. They were a very welcoming."

Speaking about how filming was like in Northern Ireland in general, Clarke said to RadioTimes.com and other press at a screening for the series: "One thing I've got to say about the filming in Belfast - I've got to get it out there – the rain! Nobody talks about the rain.

"When people talk about cities and rain, it's always Manchester. No-one had said to me that Belfast was just wall-to-wall sheets and sheets of rain. And it snowed a bit. That was real snow, none of that fake business. No snow machines – we woke up that morning and were like 'Ok, we're filming and it's snowing'."

Similarly, Andrew Gower added: "We discovered several new seasons that we didn't know existed – all of them wet."

"But it's beautiful, it's green, it's verdent, the people are just joy – open, willing to have jokes, generous, they really welcomed me and [Andrew]. We were the outsiders, everybody's been working together for ages, they've all done Game of Thrones and all kinds of business. They were so generous with us, so welcoming and loving, it was a joy."

Ellis will begin airing at 8pm on Thursday 31st October on Channel 5.

