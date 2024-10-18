Despite Ellis's insistence that she is there only to help, she is often given the cold shoulder by local detectives, who consider her arrival to be a damning indictment of their own ability.

The detective arrives at a different police station in each episode of the upcoming three-part drama, where she must win over her detractors and unravel the case that has left them all stumped.

Check out the trailer for Channel 5's Ellis above, and tune in to the series premiere at 8pm on Thursday 31st October 2024.

Clarke is known to Doctor Who fans as Grace O'Brien, grandmother to the Thirteenth Doctor's companion Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole), with other credits including Lost Boys and Fairies, Mr Loverman and a recent Young Vic production of Death of a Salesman.

The regular cast of Ellis also includes Andrew Gower (The Winter King) and Allison Harding (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!), with each episode also featuring an ensemble of guest performers.

The synopsis for Ellis episode 1 reads: "When 18-year-old Rowan Edwards is found dead, DCI Ellis is called on by ACC Alison Leighton to take over the investigation. Rowan’s girlfriend Maggie has not been seen since Rowan’s death, and they need results fast.

"Rowan’s mother, an ex-MP, has doubts about the capabilities of the local force, but the current Senior Investigative Officer is sure he has the murderer in his sights and is less than impressed to have been shunted off the case.

"He assigns DS Chet Harper [Gower] to keep an eye on Ellis, not trusting her at all. Ellis starts to dig under the surface of the town and soon sees that in Hanmore, parents know nothing about the lives of their children."

Ellis premieres on Channel 5 at 8pm on Thursday 31st October 2024.

