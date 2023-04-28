The series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, two former elite agents who are leading new lives after the fall of Citadel wiped their memories of the past.

New spy thriller Citadel has come onto our screens with a bang and it certainly looks as though the series will keep us gripped throughout its six episodes.

When Kane is tracked down by former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), he reunites with his former partner intent on preventing Manticore from establishing a new world order.

The six-part series is available to watch on Prime Video but eager viewers will have to bide their time as the episodes will be released weekly. The good news is, though, that the first two episodes have launched at the same time but when is episode 3 landing on the streamer?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Citadel, including when the third episode will air.

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in Citadel Prime Video

When is episode 3 of Citadel released on Prime Video?

Episode 3 of Citadel will be released on Friday 5th May 2023.

The new episodes will be available to watch on Prime Video and will continue exploring the endeavours of spy agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, played by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas respectively.

Citadel release schedule

The full release schedule for Citadel is below. While the first two episodes of the series landed on Prime Video at once, the remaining four episodes are being released weekly, with the season concluding on Friday 26th May.

Episode 1 - Friday 28th April 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 - Friday 28th April 2023 (out now)

Episode 3 - Friday 5th May 2023

Episode 4 - Friday 12th May 2023

Episode 5 - Friday 19th May 2023

Episode 6 - Friday 26th May 2023

How many episodes of Citadel are there?

There are six episodes of Citadel, with the first two being released on Prime Video on Friday 28th April and the rest to be released weekly over the coming weeks.

As for whether there will be more episodes of the series in the future, even before season 1 had aired, the future of Citadel had been confirmed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Russo brothers series has been renewed for season 2 but as of now, it's yet to be confirmed how many episodes will be in the second season.

The series has been awarded $25 million in tax credits to relocate from the UK to California for season 2, the California Film Commission announced earlier this April, according to Deadline.

Citadel trailer

The first official trailer for Citadel was released one month ago, with it teasing just some of the action to come.

Watch it below.

A second trailer was also released a few weeks ago, which can be viewed below.

