Tensions will be high in the last episode with Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings) being appointed to organise the wedding gifts and Trixie's brother arriving for the occasion, but will everything run smoothly?

Call the Midwife’s season 12 finale has been delayed, meaning fans will have to wait a little longer to see Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew (Olly Rix) tie the knot.

Elsewhere in the finale, Dr Turner (Stephen McGann), Shelagh (Laura Main) and Timothy (Max Macmillan) will have to race against time to save a fatal car crash victim's life, while Julienne (Jenny Agutter) will hatch a plan to save Nonnatus House once and for all - but will they succeed?

The ongoing season of Call the Midwife has delivered plenty of drama, with Trixie and Matthew wobbling over their nuptial plans, and Lucille and Cyril’s marriage going through its hardest patch yet…

Fans waiting patiently for the finale are likely wondering how many episodes there are in season 12 and when the hotly-anticipated finale will air on BBC One. Read on to find out.

How many episodes in Call the Midwife season 12?

Helen George as Trxie Franklin and Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Laurence Cendrowicz

Call the Midwife season 12 will consist of eight episodes.

Fortunately, while season 12 will soon be coming to a close, Nonnatus House won’t be shutting its doors for good any time soon.

The series has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning that there are episodes on the cards until at least 2026.

In a statement, creator and writer Heidi Thomas said she was "overjoyed" by the commissioning news.

"Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most," she said. "We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970s together."

When is the Call the Midwife season 12 finale?

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica in Call the Midwife. BBC, Neal Street Productions, Olly Courtenay

The much-anticipated eighth and final episode has been pushed back by a week due to the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 19th February.

As a result, the Call the Midwife season 12 finale will air on Sunday 26th February at 8pm on BBC One.

As detailed above, the episode looks to be an action-packed one as Trixie and Matthew prepare to tie the knot.

The Call the Midwife finale airs on Sunday 26th February on BBC One at 8pm and is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

