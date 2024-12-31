This means that for those who don't currently have access to the platform, they'll be able to watch episodes from all of the streamer's shows, as well as their films, including buzzy titles such as Wolfs, Fly Me to the Moon and Napoleon.

Apple series to have made a splash in 2024 include Presumed Innocent, Dark Matter and Disclaimer, while returning shows to have debuted new seasons throughout the year including Silo, Shrinking, Bad Sisters, Slow Horses, Pachinko and more.

The streamer also has some big releases on the calendar for 2025, with new seasons of Severance, Surface and Slow Horses all on the way.

Adam Scott as Mark Scout in Severance. Apple TV+

The return of Severance comes almost three years after the first season debuted, but one of the show's stars, John Turturro, has teased that season 2 will be worth the wait.

Turturro said: "I think it'll be really interesting. There's a lot of real interesting stuff for people who really like the show and it definitely takes a step forward and shows the other side of the characters."

The synopsis for season 2 says that it will see "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe".

Meanwhile, new shows already confirmed for 2025 release dates on Apple TV+ include Prime Target, Dope Thief, Your Friends and Neighbours, The Studio and Government Cheese.

