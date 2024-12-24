The complete second season will be released next month, but the first look has revealed some major developments, including the fact that season 2 is apparently set five months after the events of the season 1 finale.

Not only that, but it's also been teased that Mark Scout's (Adam Scott) original team at Lumon have been replaced following an attempted coup – so there's already plenty to get excited about.

The sci-fi series was a pretty much instant hit for the streamer back in 2022, so it's been quite some time that fans have been waiting for answers to their burning questions after the season 1 finale.

The official logline for season 2 reads: "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Things are set to get a lot darker for the show, as co-creator Dan Erickson recently told Vanity Fair.

In an interview, he said: "I think things get darker. We very much wanted to put our heroes in a scarier place because season 1 ends with them poking the bear.

"They form this little rebellion, and they’re able to achieve a modicum of success with it, but the question with season 2 was: What happens when the bear pokes back? What’s the fallout of this victory that they had? I think, without giving much away, the fallout is dire."

Producer Ben Stiller also added: "When [season 1] came out, it was fun to look at all of the reactions and how people would kind of dig into theories.

"We wanted to pick up the story where it left off. We’re bringing the Innies to the Outie world and then will answer some questions by the end of the season. Hopefully we keep it enough of a mystery and intriguing enough that people want to keep following the story."

Severance season 2 will hit Apple TV+ on 17th January 2025. Subscribe to Apple TV+ for £8.99 per month.

