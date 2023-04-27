It’s hardly surprising: from an infectiously optimistic protagonist, an underdog association football team you can’t help but root for and a stellar cast, the show gives fans a lot to love.

It has been one of Apple’s main attractions since Ted Lasso first began in 2020.

Then, there’s all the music. From the show's theme song, which comes courtesy of Marcus Mumford, lead singer for British folk band Mumford and Sons, to the many songs that mirror the emotions of the characters, music is an integral part of the show’s make-up.

As well as writing the show’s theme song, Mumford has been scoring the show’s musical interludes since season one.

Talking to Variety about landing the gig, the singer previously said: "The idea of doing something without lyrics was exciting to me because of the freedom that it brings, where you can express yourself emotionally through just music and not have to worry about lyrics."

He continued: "The process of just writing melody was a really healthy one for me as a musician. It reminded me of my primary job, which is really music-based rather than lyric-based.”

Talking about how he tried to translate the culture shock American Lasso gets thanks to his British football surroundings, Mumford added. “It needed to have this sound that was somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic that represented both the American and British influences of the show. Somewhere between The Kinks and Creedence Clearwater Revival.”

So, without further ado, here is the complete soundtrack listing for Ted Lasso so far.

Ted Lasso season 3 soundtrack: Full list of songs

Here is the full track listing for episodes of Ted Lasso season 3.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 soundtrack

Dreams - The Cranberries

Sometime in the Morning - The Monkees

Rocks - Primal Scream

What Would I Do Without You - Ray Charles

Cool Cat - Conte Conte

Shoegaze - Alabama Shakes

Centerfield - John Fogerty

You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me - The Miracles

Doomed - Moses Sumney

Alright - Supergrass

Find Someone Like You - Snoh Aalegra

Enjoy - Tekno

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 soundtrack

Three Little Birds - Bob Marley and the Wailers

Smoorverliefd - Doe Maar

Het Werd Zomer - Rob de Nijs

Pastorale - Liesbeth List & Ramses Shaffy

Boy - Book of Love

Venus - Shocking Blue

Zij Gelooft In Mij - André Hazes

Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head - B.J. Thomas

Happy Little Sunbeam- Chet Baker

Waiting in School- Ricky Nelson

Du-Peter Maffay

Swish- Cityboy Chop & Dialtone

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 soundtrack

You Can Do It - Ice Cube, Mack 10 & Ms. Toi

Oh! What a Performance - Nirvana

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go - Wham!

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 soundtrack

Ti Kinonia Ine Afti - Spanomarkou feat. Giorgos Raptis

Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat) - Digable Planets

Joke and the Thief - Wolfmother

Fist Fight! - Crisis of Conformity

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 soundtrack

Out of My Head - Fastball

Prisencolinensinainciusol - Adriano Celentano

Superstar - Andrew Lloyd Webber & Murray Head feat. The Trinidad Singers

No Wahala (Remix) - 1da Banton feat. Kiss Daniel & Tiwa Savage

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 soundtrack

Lovely Day/Good as Hell Mashup - Pomplamoose

Ready to Go - Republica

Liquidator - Harry J All-Stars

Ted Lasso season3 episode 1 soundtrack

Wigwam - Bob Dylan

Follow the Leader - Eric B. & Rakim

In Another Time - Sade

Ring the Alarm - Beyoncé

Ted Lasso season 2 soundtrack: Full list of songs

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12 soundtrack

Yesterday’s Papers - The Rolling Stones

yankee and the brave - Run the Jewels

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 soundtrack

Bye Bye Bye - *NSYNC

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10 soundtrack

I Wanna Sex You Up - Color Me Band

Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley

Easy Lover - Philip Bailey & Phil Collins

I Remember - Molly Drake

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 9 soundtrack

Ted Lasso Theme - Jeff Tweedy

Fit But You Know It” - The Streets

A Girl Like You - Edwyn Collins

Last Train to London - Electric Light Orchestra

Suite Bergamasque: Clair de Lune, No. 3 - Isa Tomita

Blue Moon - Marcus Mumford

Alone Again (Naturally) - Gilbert O’Sullivan

Posse on Broadway - Sir Mix-A-Lot

We Are the Champions - Queen

Hello - Martin Solveig & Dragonette

Yakety Sax - James Q. “Spider” Rich, Boots Randolph

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 8 soundtrack

Witness (1 Hope) - Roots Manuva

La Virgen de la Macarena - Arturo Sandoval

Down by the Riverside - Mahalia Jackson

Loving Is Easy - Rex Orange County feat. Benny Sings

Blue Moon - The Marcels

Beware of Darkness - George Harrison

Don’t Look Back in Anger - Oasis

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 7 soundtrack

I Got You Babe - Sonny & Cher

I’m Your Man - Spiritualized

By Your Side - Sade

I Feel Free - Cream

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 6 soundtrack

Dancing Shoes - Arctic Monkeys

Jumpman - Drake & Future

Only - RY X

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 5 soundtrack

Swingin’ on a Rainbow - Frankie Avalon

To Love What I Want, and Want What I Love - Mable John

She’s a Rainbow - The Rolling Stones

Song 2 - Blur

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 4 soundtrack

Christmas in Hollis - Run-DMC

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Ella Fitzgerald

Santa Baby - Eartha Kitt

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Fairytale of New York - The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 3 soundtrack

Hand in My Pocket - Alanis Morissette

Khala My Friend - Amanaz

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 2 soundtrack

Anarchy in the U.K. - Sex Pistols

Tear It Up - Queen

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 1 soundtrack

Wise Up - Aimee Mann

Live Is Life - Opus

Ted Lasso season 1 soundtrack: Full list of songs

Ted Lasso season 1 episode 10 soundtrack

Sweet Georgia Brown - Brother Bones & His Shadows

You’ll Never Walk Alone - Marcus Mumford

Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien - Edith Piaf

Ted Lasso season 1 episode 9 soundtrack

Piano Joint (This Kind of Love)- Michael Kiwanuka

Waving Flags - Sea Power

Ted Lasso season 1 episode 8 soundtrack

Diamond Dogs - David Bowie

Ted Lasso season 1 episode 7 soundtrack

Wonderwall - Oasis

Let It Go - Cast

Strange - Celeste

Ted Lasso season 1 episode 6 soundtrack

Sonnet - Faces on Film

Jerk It Out - Caesar

Harmony Hall - Vampire Weekend

Ted Lasso season 1 episode 5 soundtrack

Wishin’ and Hopin - Dusty Springfield

Bring It on Home - Sam Cooke

Forever - Mumford & Sons

Ted Lasso season 1 episode 4 soundtrack

Mama - Cast

Kids - Robbie Williams & Kylie Minogue

Ted Lasso season 1 episode 3 soundtrack

Connection - Elastica

Slide to the Side - Beaty Heart

Ted Lasso season 1 episode 2 soundtrack

Drama - ELIA EX

Juice - Lizzo

Slam - Onyx

Saw You in a Dream - County Line Runner

Glad All Over - The Dave Clark Five

Ted Lasso season 1 episode 1 soundtrack

God Save the Queen - Sex Pistols

Rainbow Chaser - Nirvana

Simplify - Los Coast

Make the Music with Your Mouth, Biz - Biz Markie

