Ted Lasso soundtrack: Every song in seasons 1 to 3
Music plays a key role in the hit series.
It has been one of Apple’s main attractions since Ted Lasso first began in 2020.
It’s hardly surprising: from an infectiously optimistic protagonist, an underdog association football team you can’t help but root for and a stellar cast, the show gives fans a lot to love.
Then, there’s all the music. From the show's theme song, which comes courtesy of Marcus Mumford, lead singer for British folk band Mumford and Sons, to the many songs that mirror the emotions of the characters, music is an integral part of the show’s make-up.
As well as writing the show’s theme song, Mumford has been scoring the show’s musical interludes since season one.
Talking to Variety about landing the gig, the singer previously said: "The idea of doing something without lyrics was exciting to me because of the freedom that it brings, where you can express yourself emotionally through just music and not have to worry about lyrics."
He continued: "The process of just writing melody was a really healthy one for me as a musician. It reminded me of my primary job, which is really music-based rather than lyric-based.”
Talking about how he tried to translate the culture shock American Lasso gets thanks to his British football surroundings, Mumford added. “It needed to have this sound that was somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic that represented both the American and British influences of the show. Somewhere between The Kinks and Creedence Clearwater Revival.”
So, without further ado, here is the complete soundtrack listing for Ted Lasso so far.
Ted Lasso season 3 soundtrack: Full list of songs
Here is the full track listing for episodes of Ted Lasso season 3.
Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 soundtrack
- Dreams - The Cranberries
- Sometime in the Morning - The Monkees
- Rocks - Primal Scream
- What Would I Do Without You - Ray Charles
- Cool Cat - Conte Conte
- Shoegaze - Alabama Shakes
- Centerfield - John Fogerty
- You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me - The Miracles
- Doomed - Moses Sumney
- Alright - Supergrass
- Find Someone Like You - Snoh Aalegra
- Enjoy - Tekno
Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 soundtrack
- Three Little Birds - Bob Marley and the Wailers
- Smoorverliefd - Doe Maar
- Het Werd Zomer - Rob de Nijs
- Pastorale - Liesbeth List & Ramses Shaffy
- Boy - Book of Love
- Venus - Shocking Blue
- Zij Gelooft In Mij - André Hazes
- Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head - B.J. Thomas
- Happy Little Sunbeam- Chet Baker
- Waiting in School- Ricky Nelson
- Du-Peter Maffay
- Swish- Cityboy Chop & Dialtone
Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 soundtrack
- You Can Do It - Ice Cube, Mack 10 & Ms. Toi
- Oh! What a Performance - Nirvana
- Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go - Wham!
Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 soundtrack
- Ti Kinonia Ine Afti - Spanomarkou feat. Giorgos Raptis
- Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat) - Digable Planets
- Joke and the Thief - Wolfmother
- Fist Fight! - Crisis of Conformity
Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 soundtrack
- Out of My Head - Fastball
- Prisencolinensinainciusol - Adriano Celentano
- Superstar - Andrew Lloyd Webber & Murray Head feat. The Trinidad Singers
- No Wahala (Remix) - 1da Banton feat. Kiss Daniel & Tiwa Savage
Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 soundtrack
- Lovely Day/Good as Hell Mashup - Pomplamoose
- Ready to Go - Republica
- Liquidator - Harry J All-Stars
Ted Lasso season3 episode 1 soundtrack
- Wigwam - Bob Dylan
- Follow the Leader - Eric B. & Rakim
- In Another Time - Sade
- Ring the Alarm - Beyoncé
Ted Lasso season 2 soundtrack: Full list of songs
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12 soundtrack
- Yesterday’s Papers - The Rolling Stones
- yankee and the brave - Run the Jewels
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 soundtrack
- Bye Bye Bye - *NSYNC
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10 soundtrack
- I Wanna Sex You Up - Color Me Band
- Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley
- Easy Lover - Philip Bailey & Phil Collins
- I Remember - Molly Drake
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 9 soundtrack
- Ted Lasso Theme - Jeff Tweedy
- Fit But You Know It” - The Streets
- A Girl Like You - Edwyn Collins
- Last Train to London - Electric Light Orchestra
- Suite Bergamasque: Clair de Lune, No. 3 - Isa Tomita
- Blue Moon - Marcus Mumford
- Alone Again (Naturally) - Gilbert O’Sullivan
- Posse on Broadway - Sir Mix-A-Lot
- We Are the Champions - Queen
- Hello - Martin Solveig & Dragonette
- Yakety Sax - James Q. “Spider” Rich, Boots Randolph
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 8 soundtrack
- Witness (1 Hope) - Roots Manuva
- La Virgen de la Macarena - Arturo Sandoval
- Down by the Riverside - Mahalia Jackson
- Loving Is Easy - Rex Orange County feat. Benny Sings
- Blue Moon - The Marcels
- Beware of Darkness - George Harrison
- Don’t Look Back in Anger - Oasis
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 7 soundtrack
- I Got You Babe - Sonny & Cher
- I’m Your Man - Spiritualized
- By Your Side - Sade
- I Feel Free - Cream
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 6 soundtrack
- Dancing Shoes - Arctic Monkeys
- Jumpman - Drake & Future
- Only - RY X
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 5 soundtrack
- Swingin’ on a Rainbow - Frankie Avalon
- To Love What I Want, and Want What I Love - Mable John
- She’s a Rainbow - The Rolling Stones
- Song 2 - Blur
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 4 soundtrack
- Christmas in Hollis - Run-DMC
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Ella Fitzgerald
- Santa Baby - Eartha Kitt
- It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
- Fairytale of New York - The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 3 soundtrack
- Hand in My Pocket - Alanis Morissette
- Khala My Friend - Amanaz
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 2 soundtrack
- Anarchy in the U.K. - Sex Pistols
- Tear It Up - Queen
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 1 soundtrack
- Wise Up - Aimee Mann
- Live Is Life - Opus
Ted Lasso season 1 soundtrack: Full list of songs
Ted Lasso season 1 episode 10 soundtrack
- Sweet Georgia Brown - Brother Bones & His Shadows
- You’ll Never Walk Alone - Marcus Mumford
- Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien - Edith Piaf
Ted Lasso season 1 episode 9 soundtrack
- Piano Joint (This Kind of Love)- Michael Kiwanuka
- Waving Flags - Sea Power
Ted Lasso season 1 episode 8 soundtrack
- Diamond Dogs - David Bowie
Ted Lasso season 1 episode 7 soundtrack
- Wonderwall - Oasis
- Let It Go - Cast
- Strange - Celeste
Ted Lasso season 1 episode 6 soundtrack
- Sonnet - Faces on Film
- Jerk It Out - Caesar
- Harmony Hall - Vampire Weekend
Ted Lasso season 1 episode 5 soundtrack
- Wishin’ and Hopin - Dusty Springfield
- Bring It on Home - Sam Cooke
- Forever - Mumford & Sons
Ted Lasso season 1 episode 4 soundtrack
- Mama - Cast
- Kids - Robbie Williams & Kylie Minogue
Ted Lasso season 1 episode 3 soundtrack
- Connection - Elastica
- Slide to the Side - Beaty Heart
Ted Lasso season 1 episode 2 soundtrack
- Drama - ELIA EX
- Juice - Lizzo
- Slam - Onyx
- Saw You in a Dream - County Line Runner
- Glad All Over - The Dave Clark Five
Ted Lasso season 1 episode 1 soundtrack
- God Save the Queen - Sex Pistols
- Rainbow Chaser - Nirvana
- Simplify - Los Coast
- Make the Music with Your Mouth, Biz - Biz Markie
