One year on at the Google IO 2023 event, the RadioTimes.com team were pleased to see that Google had kept its word: the Pixel Tablet is available to pre-order from today (Wednesday 10th May), and it comes with a Charging Speaker Dock to offer you fantastic sounding music and video streaming, as well as to charge your tablet.

Last year at the 2022 Google IO conference, Google hinted at its first Android-powered tablet. At the time, Google said the tablet will come with a charging dock and speaker that lets you use it like a smart device.

While one dock comes with the Google Pixel Tablet, there’s the option to purchase additional docks and enable Hub Mode in rooms throughout your home.

The Google Pixel Tablet is engineered to make everyday life easier. It can control your smart home hands free, and the apps you love – such as Disney Plus and Spotify – are available on the tablet, so it's ideal for dancing around your kitchen!

The Google Pixel Tablet is the first tablet to be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip and to be protected by the Titan M2 security chip. The Google Tensor G2 chip makes the tablet the perfect companion to your Pixel phone, and great for playing games like Minecraft or Asphalt 9.

Here’s everything you need to know about the brand new Google Pixel Tablet, including how to pre-order today.

Pre-order the Google Pixel Tablet from £599 at Google

The Google Pixel Tablet is available to pre-order from today (Wednesday 10th May), and it will be available to buy outright from 20th June 2023.

Google Pixel Tablet UK price

The Google Pixel Tablet starts at £599, which includes the Charging Speaker Dock. The RadioTimes.com team are personally very impressed by the gorgeous colourways: Porcelain, Rose and Hazel, and all three colourways are available to pre-order.

Google Pixel Tablet design: what does the new tablet look like?

Google

Coming in Porcelain, Rose and Hazel colour variations, the Google Pixel Tablet also has a Nano-ceramic coating which is inspired by the feel of porcelain, making it a fitting addition to any home. To the eye, the tablet has a soft matte look and it has a textured feel. In true Google sustainability form, the Pixel Tablet is built with over 30 per cent recycled materials, and the aluminium in the enclosure is 100 per cent recycled.

The 11-inch Google Pixel Tablet comes with a built-in Google TV app, so you can browse and watch the films and shows you love effortlessly. It’s also the first tablet with a built-in Chromecast, meaning you can cast music and videos from your Google Pixel smartphone at the tap of a screen.

When docked, you can see all of your favourite photos in a stunning slide with a digital photo frame, too.

Google Pixel Tablet brand new features

Google

The Google Pixel Tablet enables you to control your smart home efficiently. The tablet’s home panel gives you complete control of your compatible thermostats, lights, locks and cameras, and for some more fun features, you can also ask Google Assistant to play music and videos completely hands-free.

If there was one positive thing we’ve continued from lockdown, it’s video calling our loved ones – and with the Google Pixel Tablet, it’s never been easier to stay in touch with those you don’t see as often as you’d like. The device comes equipped with Google Meet, and the HD video calling platform automatically adjusts lighting to keep you brightly lit (and looking your best) at all times, and the camera also automatically follows you around the room.

How big is the Google Pixel Tablet?

The Google Pixel Tablet display screen comes in at slightly under 11 inches, at 10.95 inches. It offers up to 12 hours of continuous video streaming, and has a built-in 27W battery.

How to buy the new Google Pixel Tablet in the UK

If you’re based in the UK, you’re in luck! The Google Pixel Tablet is available to pre-order right now from the following retailers.

On June 20th, the tablet will be available to buy outright.

