The F1 season is just a few weekends away, as is the new series of Netflix's Drive to Survive. So, what better way to celebrate than with a slew of racing themed merch and gifts?

The world of F1 can certainly be intimidating. With so many different races, championships, cups and plenty of technical terms thrown about, it's no wonder that it can feel overwhelming when looking for a gift for an F1 fan.

Thankfully, there is a huge range of F1 gifts on offer which are suitable for people of all ages, and we've put together a list of the very best gifts for F1 fans.

We've rounded up everything from LEGO F1 gifts (for both children and adults) to F1 experience gifts, clothing and more. These gifts will help any petrolheads follow in the footsteps of their heroes, as well as get up close and personal with some of their favourite vehicles.

So start your engines, here's what you need to know.

Best F1 LEGO sets, gifts and toys to buy in 2026

LEGO F1 Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1 Cars

LEGO

This set, suitable for kids aged 8+, includes two F1 cars, mini-figures and a fully openable trailer that the cars can fit into. With this, you can simulate the F1 drivers arriving at their race before speeding off to compete. Plus, there's a mini F1 trophy for when a winner is crowned.

Buy LEGO F1 Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1 Cars for £89.99 at LEGO

British Grand Prix 2026 hospitality tickets

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

A bit of an obvious one, but the ultimate F1 gift is going to watch an actual race. At partner Seat Unique, you can find a range of seating and hospitality packages for all of this season's races, in particular the historic match at Silverstone.

Buy British Grand Prix 2026 hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

LEGO McLaren MCL39 F1 Car

LEGO

If you want to celebrate last year's winning team and driver, buy this replica LEGO model of the McLaren 2025 car. With accurate details down to the exact stickers and logos, it's an ideal gift for Norris fans or anyone who's favourite team shifts from season to season. For 18+ only, this set is available for pre-order with shipping from 1 March.

Buy McLaren MCL39 F1 Car for £199.99 at LEGO

LEGO Ferrari F2004 & Michael Schumacher set

LEGO

Now available for pre-order, this Ferrari set is the perfect gift for lifelong fans of F1. Commemorating legendary driver Michael Schumacher and the car that dominated the 2004 F1 season, this set features a mini-figure of the driver, a highly-accurate model car, and a podium stand bearing his signature. With over 700 pieces, it's suitable for ages 18+ only.

Buy Ferrari F2004 & Michael Schumacher set for £79.99 at LEGO

Adidas Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team shirt

John Lewis

Support your favourite team by sporting their merch, like this stylish black Mercedes AMG Petronas top. Available in all sizes, it's exactly what you need for Sunday race viewing.

Buy Adidas Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team shirt for £38 at John Lewis

LEGO F1 Academy Race Car

LEGO

Think you're ready for race day? Try this beautifully coloured Pirelli car from the F1 Academy. Complete with a ton of details like a precise steering wheel and helmet, this set is ideal for playing and displaying. It's suitable for ages 10+ and available for pre-order now, with shipping starting from 1 March.

Buy LEGO F1 Academy Race Car for £22.99 at LEGO

LEGO Audi Revolut F1 Team R26 Race Car

LEGO

Anyone aged 10+ can collect, build and display this Audi Revolut F1 team set, based off the brand-new team joining the F1 circuit this year. This model also includes design details that comply with the updated F1 car regulations for the new season, so it's authentic and brilliantly detailed. This Audi LEGO set will arrive on 1 March, so bookmark this page to come back to.

Buy LEGO Audi Revolut F1 Team R26 Race Car for £22.99 at LEGO

LEGO F1 Pit Stop & Pit Crew with Ferrari Car

LEGO

Available for ages 6+, this LEGO pit st0p set is the perfect prize for younger LEGO fans. You can simulate a real F1 pit stop and learn a bit about how the crew get everything changed so quickly. With just 322 pieces and five mini-figures, this set it brilliant for play and easy to build.

Buy LEGO F1 Pit Stop & Pit Crew with Ferrari Car for £24.99 at LEGO

F1 Arcade Grand Prix Watch Party with Simulator Racing for Two

Virgin Experience Days

The F1 Arcade in London and Birmingham is the perfect place to watch a Grand Prix and try it out for yourself. You can spend your morning testing out the hyper-realistic simulator and racing your friends, before turning your attention to the big screen to watch the action itself. Plus, there will be DJs, quizzes and plenty of food to keep the fun going.

Buy F1 Arcade Grand Prix Watch Party with Simulator Racing for Two at Virgin Experience Days