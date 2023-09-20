Up until now, the latest version of the Amazon Echo Show 8 was the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd generation), which included a HD smart display with Alexa, as well as a 13 MP camera.

To give you a better look, we’ve put together this guide of everything you need to know about the Amazon Echo Show 8, including price, release date and how to get your hands on one today. Let's check it out.

Echo Show 8 via Amazon Echo Show 8 via Amazon

The all-new Amazon Echo Show 8 will be available to pre-order from today (Wednesday 20th September), and is available to buy outright from next month.

Amazon Echo Show 8 UK price

Compared to the last Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd generation), this version is much more conversational with Amazon's new generative-based Alexa. The new Amazon Echo Show 8 costs £149.99, which is £30 more than its predecessor (£119.99).

Amazon Echo Show 8 design: what does this new device look like?

The brand-new Amazon Echo Show 8 will be available in Charcoal and Glacier White colourways. It has a HD screen, curved edges with edge-to-edge glass, and an adjustable stand. Interestingly, the screen now detects how close you are to it, and adjusts the home screen to be compatible with your distance. For example, you'll be able to see accessible information from across the room, and more detailed information when you're up close to the Amazon Echo Show 8.

The screen now detects how close you are to it, changing what's shown based on your distance. Simple and easy-to-see information from across the room, with more detailed info appearing when you're closer and can make out more.

Amazon Echo Show 8 specifications: what’s new?

Echo Show 8 via Amazon Amazon

The big change with the Amazon Echo Show 8 is the conversational updates; the speaker is great at reminding you of personal updates, telling 'dad jokes', and offering its opinion. The smart device is quick to respond and can tell when you're in the room, so it's not speaking to an empty space.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is LLM-optimised to better work with APIs, for example, if you ask Alexa to switch on the living room light, the Amazon Echo Show 8 will know exactly which light is the living room one.

Amazon has also promised that you can trust the new Amazon Echo Show 8, even with its usage of generative AI.

How to buy the new Amazon Echo Show 8 in the UK

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is available to pre-order now (Wednesday 20th September) from Amazon, and you can buy it outright from the following month.

Anyone who pre-orders will get the device shipped to them on the official release date of 25th September.

