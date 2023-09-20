Amazon Echo Show 8 release date, UK price, and how to pre-order today
Breaking news from Amazon HQ! Today the company has released a brand-new model of the Amazon Echo Show 8. Here’s everything you need to know about the updated 2023 version.
An exciting announcement came from Amazon today. As of today (20th September 2023), fans of the smart home set-up can pre-order the brand-new Amazon Echo Show 8.
Designed to have minimise background noise, have a more immersive sound experience, and room adaptation to match the acoustics of your space, this latest addition to the Amazon Echo devices is a must-have for all those who rely on the smart speaker to help you out around the home, such as turn off the lights and close the blinds with ease. Plus, this new Amazon Echo Show 8 promises to be more conversational following Amazon's new generative-based Alexa.
Up until now, the latest version of the Amazon Echo Show 8 was the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd generation), which included a HD smart display with Alexa, as well as a 13 MP camera.
To give you a better look, we’ve put together this guide of everything you need to know about the Amazon Echo Show 8, including price, release date and how to get your hands on one today. Let's check it out.
Pre-order the Echo Show 8 from £149.99 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8 UK release date
The all-new Amazon Echo Show 8 will be available to pre-order from today (Wednesday 20th September), and is available to buy outright from next month.
Amazon Echo Show 8 UK price
Compared to the last Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd generation), this version is much more conversational with Amazon's new generative-based Alexa. The new Amazon Echo Show 8 costs £149.99, which is £30 more than its predecessor (£119.99).
Amazon Echo Show 8 design: what does this new device look like?
The brand-new Amazon Echo Show 8 will be available in Charcoal and Glacier White colourways. It has a HD screen, curved edges with edge-to-edge glass, and an adjustable stand. Interestingly, the screen now detects how close you are to it, and adjusts the home screen to be compatible with your distance. For example, you'll be able to see accessible information from across the room, and more detailed information when you're up close to the Amazon Echo Show 8.
Amazon Echo Show 8 specifications: what’s new?
The big change with the Amazon Echo Show 8 is the conversational updates; the speaker is great at reminding you of personal updates, telling 'dad jokes', and offering its opinion. The smart device is quick to respond and can tell when you're in the room, so it's not speaking to an empty space.
The Amazon Echo Show 8 is LLM-optimised to better work with APIs, for example, if you ask Alexa to switch on the living room light, the Amazon Echo Show 8 will know exactly which light is the living room one.
Amazon has also promised that you can trust the new Amazon Echo Show 8, even with its usage of generative AI.
How to buy the new Amazon Echo Show 8 in the UK
The Amazon Echo Show 8 is available to pre-order now (Wednesday 20th September) from Amazon, and you can buy it outright from the following month.
Anyone who pre-orders will get the device shipped to them on the official release date of 25th September.
