This is a noteworthy deal because these TVs are new for 2022 whereas often, when we see savings like this, they're made on older televisions. If you're in the market for a new TV, this is a good chance to save a few quid without compromising on older tech.

Panasonic is slashing the price of its 2022 LX650 Series tellies. Right now, you can save £100 on two of these smart TVs, both from a well-renowned brand. Here's a sneak peak at the latest deals.

The biggest savings to be made are on the 55-inch and 50-inch models, both of which have seen £100 knocked off the price. Unfortunately for those wanting a larger, or smaller set, there's just a £70 and £60 reduction on the 43-inch and 65-inch sets respectively.

As smart TVs, these sets make it easy to stream your favourite content from a variety of platforms, from Netflix to Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and beyond. It's all available and accessible in one place, as long as you have the right subscriptions.

Panasonic TV deals: Save £100 on 2022 smart TVs

Panasonic LX650 Series 55-inch smart TV £599.99 £499.99 (save £100)

Panasonic LX650 Series 50-inch smart TV £529.99 £429.99 (save £100)

Panasonic LX650 Series 43-inch smart TV £399.99 £329.99 (save £70)

Panasonic LX650 Series 65-inch smart TV £659.99 £599.99 (save £60)

For more guidance on buying a new smart TV, be sure to head over to our best smart TV 2022 guide.

If you're not ready to upgrade to a smart TV yet but you want easy access to all those streaming services and more, then the best method is to buy a streaming device. Offerings from Google, Amazon, Roku and Apple all provide non-smart TVs with the capabilities to stream from top-rated platforms.

Take a look at our best streaming devices page for more information on this, or check out our review of the affordable and multifunctional Roku Streaming Stick 4K. See some of the latest streaming device deals below.

Buy Roku Streaming Stick 4K for £49.99 from Currys

Buy Chromecast with Google TV for £57.99 from Amazon

Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for £54.99 from Amazon

Advertisement

Want to know more about Sky's new TV? Head over to our What is Sky Glass? explainer. Or, finish your TV setup with one of our best indoor TV aerials. Alternatively, take a look at our top Disney Plus offers this month.