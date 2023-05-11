Not only are Sky's services much more accessible, but with deals across Sky Stream and Sky Glass available for new customers, it's even easier to watch the shows you love, plus discover new movies, series and more.

There have been big changes at Sky in the last few years. Gone are the days where a satellite dish was the be all and end all, and there are ever more accessible ways to watch your favourite shows.

If you're new the to world of Sky it can be hard to decide which service is right for you. Don't worry, here at RadioTimes.com, we've got you covered.

Confused about what is Sky Stream? Sky Stream is essentially Sky's streaming package which can be used with any television — a good option if you aren't look to buy a new set. The service uses Wi-Fi and includes Sky Entertainment, giving you access to over 15o TV channels including Freeview and Sky channels, plus you also get access to Netflix.

Sky Glass is perfect if you're looking for everything all in one place. It's a sleek and aesthetic TV with Sky built right in, removing the hassle of wires and boxes around your set-up. Plus it works using Wi-Fi, so you don't have to worry about satellite installation.

If you take the plunge on Sky Glass before Friday 16th June, you can get three months of Sky Entertainment and Netflix for free on any Sky Glass package you choose. This means you can watch the TV shows you love for less – and with Sky Glass packages starting from as little as £14 per month for 18 months (with a £10 upfront fee), it's a great time to become a Sky customer.

Deals on Sky Stream end on Thursday 18th May, so if you want to make the most of the savings we recommend you act fast. Read on for all you need to know about the best savings on Sky Stream, plus deals on broadband packages right now.

Shop deals on Sky Stream and Sky Glass now

How to get Sky Stream plus extras and broadband deals from just £26 per month

If you're interested in Sky Stream, now is a great time to take the plunge. You can get a package of Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £26 per month with no upfront fee. This is an 18-month contract, so you'll be paying a total of just £468.

This package means you have access to channels through Sky Entertainment, which features over 150 TV channels – and includes the likes of Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy and Sky Documentaries, as well as other channels like MTV, Eurosport and Comedy Central. Plus this deal includes a Netflix subscription, so you can catch up on all the latest releases like the Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte.

Get Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £26 per month

If you want to get new broadband as part of your Sky package, you're in luck. There are deals on now across a range of broadband offerings, so no matter which speed you need, you can save some money. All of these packages are for 18 months and have no upfront fee.

There are four tiers of broadband speed available: Superfast 35 broadband has 36 Mb/s average download speed, Superfast broadband has 59 Mb/s average download speed, Ultrafast broadband has 145 Mb/s average download speed, and Ultrafast Plus which has 500 Mb/s average download speed.

